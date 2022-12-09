Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph's first weekend brought a new Dungeon alongside Agent of the Nine in a new location. Before heading inside the new node, players with access to the Dungeon can choose to get anything worthy from the weekly vendor.

Xur can be found this week on EDZ. Players will need to spawn on the Winding Cove waypoint and head to the left of the road. The image given below might provide a clearer idea about the path to the Agent of the Nine.

Path to Xur in the EDZ (Image via Destiny 2)

Disclaimer: The god rolls mentioned in this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

Xur inventory in week 1 of Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph (December 9-13)

The very first week of Xur's inventory holds a lot of intriguing gear for players looking to try out different load-outs. On the first page, the following weapon and armor pieces are available:

Sweet Business Auto Rifle.

Gemini Jester for Hunters.

Eternal Warrior for Titans.

Claws of Ahamkara for Warlocks.

Eternal Warrior is for sale this week at Xur (Image via Destiny 2)

These armor pieces are worth the purchase this week, as the Gemini Jester is for sale with 23 Intellect, Eternal Warrior with 22 Mobility, and Claws of Ahamkara with 23 Resilience.

On the second page, the Hawkmoon and Dead Man's Tale are for sale, with the latter consisting of a worthy perk for PvP. Since Bungie has buffed up the Exotic Scout Rifle's hip fire accuracy, players can avoid this if they want. Both weapons cost 125,000 Glimmers, 200 Legendary Shards, 1 Exotic Cipher, and 1 Ascendant Shard.

Destiny 2 Dead Man's Tale this week (Image via Bungie)

In terms of Legendaries, the first piece of gear that players need to purchase right now is the Truthteller Breech Grenade Launcher. The perks available are as follows:

Hard Launch for projectile speed, alongside Linear Compensator for more increase in projectile speed.

Blinding Grenades to blind enemies upon explosion in a radius.

Feeding Frenzy for greater Reload Speed after kills.

Swashbuckler for increased damage after weapons or melee kills.

Sadly, no other Legendary weapon has any good perk combinations.

Truthteller Grenade Launcher (Image via Destiny 2)

In terms of armor pieces, Hunters can pick up the Kairos Legendary Gauntlets with 16 Mobility, as Titans can get the chest piece with 26 Resilience and 23 Strength. Each piece can be bought in exchange for 50 Legendary Shards and 1000 Glimmers.

