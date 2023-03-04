Xur is selling some high-stat armor sets in Destiny 2 right now (March 3)

Xur, the fabled Agent of the Nine, is again back with a basket full of high-stat armor for all three classes in Destiny 2. This is his first appearance during the Season of Defiance.

This is the only vendor who appears every weekend and then goes away with a weekly reset. Xur brings a limited set of items whenever he arrives, but more often than not, his items are worth the purchase.

Where is Xur today in Destiny 2?

Xur can be found waiting in the middle of a few trees directly opposite the Winding Cove landing zone at EDZ. Once players land at this spot, they need to travel to the hills opposite this location. From thereon, they'll find an encampment of sorts. Xur can be found at this very encampment.

When it comes to his Exotic inventory for this weekend, here are his wares:

Trinity Ghoul

Knucklehead Radar (Hunter Exotic Helmet)

Synthoceps (Titan Exotic Gauntlets)

Claws of Ahamkara (Warlock Exotic Gauntlets)

While the Trinity Ghoul is an excellent ad-clearing weapon, all three Exotics have great stats, so players shouldn't miss out on this inventory. In fact, the Claws of Ahamkara has a rather absurd spike in the Strength stat, making it a nice choice for a melee build in Destiny 2.

As for the Legendary Weapons he's selling, only two weapons are worth purchasing from this inventory. The weapons are as follows:

Extraordinary Rendition - SMG

First In, Last Out - Shotgun

The Extraordinary Rendition that Xur is selling has the Overflow and Rampage perks. Although the Overflow perk kicks in only when players pick up Heavy or Special ammo bricks, the Rampage perk stacks every time one gets eliminations with this weapon in Destiny 2.

The First In, Last Out Shotgun is a Pin Point Slug Frame Shotgun in Destiny 2 and comes with the Auto Loading Holster and Vorpal Weapon perks. Both of these are coveted on most weapons. Given that the Shotgun has a high reload time, the Auto Loading Holster perk is handy because it cuts down the reload time completely.

Apart from this, players can also choose to purchase the Interference VI Grenade Launcher and the IKELOS_HC_V1.0.3 Hand Cannon. Both these weapons have decent rolls, and one can pick them up if they don't have any other weapons.

Weapons and Exotics aside, Xur has a decent Legendary Armor set for all three classes. For those who've just started their journey, these armor sets will help them get high-stat builds up and running in no time.

