"Y'all just got the GOAT" - Streaming community shocked as Kick reveals signing prominent football personality Fabrizio Romano

Kick has completed the signing of their latest addition, Fabrizio Romano, the popular football journalist and personality. For those unfamiliar with Fabrizio, he is an Italian journalist boasting more than 18 million followers on Twitter/X and over 500,000 followers on Twitch. He popularized the phrase "Here we go!" which is used when a transfer deal between two clubs for a player is confirmed.

While Fabrizio currently has a sporadic streaming schedule on his Twitch and YouTube accounts, his deal with Kick suggests that he will be making frequent appearances on camera. Reacting to his deal, one fan stated:

"Y’all just got the GOAT"

Kick branches out to football community, signs Fabrizio Romano

Despite being less than a year old, Kick has managed to secure the services of some of the most prominent figures across various genres. One such example is when they offered a non-exclusive deal to chess grandmaster and streamer Hikaru "GMHikaru."

In their ongoing drive to diversify, Kick has now secured Fabrizio Romano's services, a true heavyweight in the online football world. He holds the title of the most followed journalist, with tweets amassing hundreds of thousands of likes and engagements.

As of now, the precise details of the deal remain undisclosed. Nonetheless, considering that Kick invested a whopping $100 million to secure the signature of Felix "xQc," it's reasonable to expect that Fabrizio will also be getting a substantial package.

Although Fabrizio has not had his inaugural stream on the platform, he has impressively amassed over 2K followers in a relatively brief period.

What did the online community say?

Fabrizio Romano's rise to popularity stems from his reputable reporting and his integral role in the online community. He also frequently interacts with fans and stays attuned to trends.

Naturally, his move to sign with Kick has sparked a flurry of online comments. Here are some noteworthy ones:

Who are some other football-based content creators?

Fabrizio is not the sole prominent online figure in the football community. Mark Goldbridge, one of the largest content creators in this realm, commands a significant presence. He runs The United Stand YouTube channel, which has over 1.7 million subscribers.

Twitch's top football-related streamers include former footballer Sergio Agüero, with over 4.8 million followers, and Neymar Jr., who maintains a significant presence with more than 2.4 million followers, albeit being less active due to ongoing professional commitments.