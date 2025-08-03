Yangon Galacticos crowned champions of PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC) 2025

Myanmar’s Yangon Galacticos became the champions of the PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC) 2025. The team surprised everyone with its astonishing performance in the Grand Finals and managed to lift its first international trophy. The team scored 157 points with the help of four Chicken Dinners and 95 eliminations and was awarded a cash prize of $547,000.Weibo Gaming from China emerged as the runner-up of the World Cup. The team accumulated 142 points and two Chicken Dinners in the finale, earning $323,500 in prize money. Alpha Gaming claimed third spot in the event with 141 points and one Chicken Dinner. Its star player, DOK, became the MVP thanks to his stellar performances in the finals. The team received $222,500 in prize money.The Grand Finals of the PMWC 2025 took place from August 1 to 3, 2025. The top eight teams from the Group Stage and the Survival Stage, respectively, contested in the finale. The event boasted a whopping total prize pool of $3 million.Overall standings of PMWC 2025 Grand Finals View this post on Instagram Instagram PostYangon Galacticos - 157 pointsWeibo Gaming - 142 pointsAlpha Gaming - 141 pointsDRX - 117 pointsRegnum Carya - 112 pointsNS RedForce - 110 points4thrives Esports - 109 pointsAlter Ego Ares - 104 pointsHoraa Esports - 100 pointsTeam Falcons - 95 pointsIDA Esports - 92 pointsPOWR eSports - 89 pointsTeam Secret - 83 pointsFire Flux Esports - 82 pointsEArena - 57 pointsThunderTalk Gaming - 54 pointsDRX from South Korea grabbed fourth spot with 117 points and one Chicken Dinner. Regnum Carya, the PMGO 2025 champion, ranked fifth with 112 points and two Chicken Dinners. 4Thrives from Pakistan came seventh with 109 points. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlter Ego from Indonesia finished eighth with 104 points after its average performance in the finale. The team had an excellent start to the PMWC, being in first place in the Group Stage.Nepal’s Horaa was phenomenal in the Survival Stage but lost its momentum during the Grand Finals. However, the team won a huge 29-point Chicken Dinner in the last game and moved up to ninth rank with 100 points. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTeam Falcons and IDA came 10th and 11th with 95 and 92 points, respectively. Team Secret from Vietnam had a below-average run in the PMWC Grand Finals, placing 13th with 83 points.Thailand’s EArena, who won the PMSL 2025 SEA Summer, faltered completely in the finale, ending up in 15th spot with 57 points. China’s ThunderTalk, the PEL 2025 Spring winner, also had a poor run in the finale, ranking at the bottom with 54 points.