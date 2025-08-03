  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Yangon Galacticos crowned champions of PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC) 2025

Yangon Galacticos crowned champions of PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC) 2025

By Gametube
Published Aug 03, 2025 16:09 GMT
Yangon Galacticos wins PMWC 2025 (Image via YouTube/PUBG Mobile Esports)
Yangon Galacticos wins PMWC 2025 (Image via YouTube/PUBG MOBILE)

Myanmar’s Yangon Galacticos became the champions of the PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC) 2025. The team surprised everyone with its astonishing performance in the Grand Finals and managed to lift its first international trophy. The team scored 157 points with the help of four Chicken Dinners and 95 eliminations and was awarded a cash prize of $547,000.

Ad

Weibo Gaming from China emerged as the runner-up of the World Cup. The team accumulated 142 points and two Chicken Dinners in the finale, earning $323,500 in prize money. Alpha Gaming claimed third spot in the event with 141 points and one Chicken Dinner. Its star player, DOK, became the MVP thanks to his stellar performances in the finals. The team received $222,500 in prize money.

The Grand Finals of the PMWC 2025 took place from August 1 to 3, 2025. The top eight teams from the Group Stage and the Survival Stage, respectively, contested in the finale. The event boasted a whopping total prize pool of $3 million.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Overall standings of PMWC 2025 Grand Finals

Ad
  1. Yangon Galacticos - 157 points
  2. Weibo Gaming - 142 points
  3. Alpha Gaming - 141 points
  4. DRX - 117 points
  5. Regnum Carya - 112 points
  6. NS RedForce - 110 points
  7. 4thrives Esports - 109 points
  8. Alter Ego Ares - 104 points
  9. Horaa Esports - 100 points
  10. Team Falcons - 95 points
  11. IDA Esports - 92 points
  12. POWR eSports - 89 points
  13. Team Secret - 83 points
  14. Fire Flux Esports - 82 points
  15. EArena - 57 points
  16. ThunderTalk Gaming - 54 points

DRX from South Korea grabbed fourth spot with 117 points and one Chicken Dinner. Regnum Carya, the PMGO 2025 champion, ranked fifth with 112 points and two Chicken Dinners. 4Thrives from Pakistan came seventh with 109 points.

Ad
Ad

Alter Ego from Indonesia finished eighth with 104 points after its average performance in the finale. The team had an excellent start to the PMWC, being in first place in the Group Stage.

Nepal’s Horaa was phenomenal in the Survival Stage but lost its momentum during the Grand Finals. However, the team won a huge 29-point Chicken Dinner in the last game and moved up to ninth rank with 100 points.

Ad

Team Falcons and IDA came 10th and 11th with 95 and 92 points, respectively. Team Secret from Vietnam had a below-average run in the PMWC Grand Finals, placing 13th with 83 points.

Thailand’s EArena, who won the PMSL 2025 SEA Summer, faltered completely in the finale, ending up in 15th spot with 57 points. China’s ThunderTalk, the PEL 2025 Spring winner, also had a poor run in the finale, ranking at the bottom with 54 points.

About the author
Gametube

Gametube

Twitter icon

Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure).

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications