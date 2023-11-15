"Yeah, I want hot characters" - Asmongold responds to Taliesin & Evitel seemingly subtweeting him amid recent WoW controversy

Prominent Twitch personality Zack "Asmongold" has responded to fellow content creators Taliesin & Evitel in the midst of the recent World of Warcraft controversy. For context, when Blizzard Entertainment released the cinematic for the game's upcoming expansion, The War Within, Asmongold gave his opinion on one of the series' main characters, Anduin Llane Wrynn, by writing:

"Please have Anduin reroll from Priest to Paladin because I am so sick and tired of him being a massive p**sy b**ch."

On November 12, 2023, Taliesin & Evitel chimed in on the drama surrounding the storyline of the MMORPG by tweeting:

"'We need WoW stories to be darker with more adult themes!' - Anduin returns with genuine trauma and PTSD. 'LOL, look at this baby crying again. Man up, dude!' More and more when people say they want darker story in WoW, I'm sure they just mean t*ts tbh."

They added:

"And look my dudes, I'm not stupid. I know what when you say 'mature' you mean big hairy men killing each other in rivers of blood. We all know that. And that s**t is cool! You are not wrong for wanting that. We are only laughing because you are calling that mature. I just want to add that if you got angry about this tweet then you might be a bit thin-skinned for dark mature storylines in your videogames, just saying."

In response to Taliesin & Evitel, Asmongold doubled down on his stance on Anduin, referring to the in-game character as a "b**ch." He also remarked:

"Here's the thing, right? It's not that it is a mature theme, I just think that Anduin is a b**ch! It's really not that complicated. There's not a lot to understand about this, right? 'Also, whenever people say they want darker story in WoW, they mean t*ts.' Yeah, I want hot characters! I do! I think it's outrageous that we don't have a single character in WoW with huge t*ts. It's unfair!"

"It's kind of lame" - Asmongold gives his take on WoW's storyline in response to Taliesin & Evitel's tweet

Asmongold's response to Taliesin & Evitel's social media post continued, with him elaborating on his "mindset" toward mature themes. He said:

"It's not about it being like a mature theme. I get what he's saying. Right? I am not of the mindset that... like, being a man... you know, blood and glory is, like, all mature themes and PTSD is for kids. No! Of course, that's not what I think."

Coming back to World of Warcraft's storyline, the streamer described it as "lame." He explained:

"I just that think that the story is like, it's kind of, like, lame. Right? It's not really on the spectrum of mature or immature. It's on the spectrum of heroic or not heroic. Or lame or not lame. Or, you know, interesting or boring. Right? 'Soy or not soy.' Yeah, exactly! So, it's got nothing to do with being mature or immature. I don't really think that's what it is."

Fans react to Asmongold's response

Asmongold is an Austin, Texas, native best known for his reaction content and MMORPG gameplay. He now broadcasts on his alternate channel, Zackrawrr, which has over 1.5 million followers.