"You already robbed your fans" - KSI fires shots at Ryan Garcia's recent performance, latter challenges YouTuber for boxing match

A potential online rivalry between the UK-based YouTuber and boxer, JJ "KSI," and pro-boxer Ryan Garcia appears to be developing. To provide context, the former recently claimed in an interview that he could survive all rounds in a hypothetical boxing match against the latter. This statement has naturally elicited a reaction from the professional boxer.

The rivalry has now escalated on Twitter, where the English YouTuber took a jab at Ryan Garcia, poking fun at Garcia's recent loss to Gervonta Davis. Here's what he wrote:

"After your last performance, seeing you give up like that, you already robbed your fans loool. It makes sense that you’re not tryna put this (Ryan's upcoming fight) on PPV."

JJ trolls Ryan Garcia ahead of his next match (Image via Twitter/X)

"Stop speaking my name" - Ryan Garcia issues threat to YouTuber KSI

In the aftermath of an online feud between American lightweight boxer Ryan Garcia and UK YouTuber and boxer KSI, it seems that Ryan has been left frustrated. Responding to the YouTuber's trolls, he posted a tweet as a comeback:

"KSI is so salty on me for no reason. He can’t go the distance with me like he claimed. He’s a 7 head monster. Stop speaking my name."

Ryan Garcia fires back at the YouTuber (Image via X/Twitter)

The feud continued to escalate, and earlier today, Happy Punch, an amateur boxing promotion company led by YouTuber Daniel "Keemstar," shared a private message exchange between JJ and Ryan Garcia. In this, the latter apparently issued a challenge to the YouTuber. He wrote:

"If you want to fight let me know or just stop speaking my name."

Ryan Garcia issues boxing challenge to JJ (Image via X/Twitter)

Fans react to the feud

The Twitter back-and-forth has naturally elicited a host of reactions from the netizens and boxing community. Here are some of the notable ones:

Fans react to the online feud (Image via X/Twitter)

Ryan Garcia is scheduled to make his return to the boxing ring on December 2, 2023, where he will face Oscar Duarte. On the other hand, KSI is set to take on Tommy Fury, another professional boxer, in a Prime Card matchup on October 14. The fight card will also feature YouTuber and WWE star Logan Paul, who takes on Dillon Danis.