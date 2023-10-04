“What did Tank do to this man” - Ryan Garcia calls out KSI in DMs for ‘speaking his name,’ triggers hilarious reactions from fans

Ryan Garcia recently slammed KSI in a private conversation that also included 'KingRy' calling out the British YouTuber for a boxing match to settle their differences. The two share a mutual dislike for each other and have been exchanging verbal shots via social media and interviews over the past few months.

In the past, KSI has taken issue with Garcia's prediction of Jake Paul knocking out 'JJ' in a potential fight brutally. After months of throwing shade and trolling each other online, the SIDEMEN star recently claimed he could defeat the former WBC interim lightweight champion in a professional boxing match.

While KSI's comments unsurprisingly didn't go down well with the boxing community, it seems Ryan Garcia is open to finding out who's a better pugilist. @HappyPunch recently posted a screenshot of an angry DM Garcia sent KSI, challenging him to a fight.

Fans were shocked to see the professional boxer call out the YouTuber and took to the comments section to express their reactions.

One fan joked about Ryan Garcia losing to Gervonta Davis and wrote:

"Bro callin' out YouTubers. What did 'Tank' do to this man?"

Another fan wrote:

"I love how all the 14-year-old fanboys are sticking up for KSI, and they really think that man could beat Ryan."

One user wrote:

"It’s just to make KSI look bad cause we know damn well he ain’t gonna fight Ryan."

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshots from @HappyPunch on X

Ryan Garcia booked for junior welterweight clash against Oscar Duarte

Ryan Garcia has been handed his next assignment. The 25-year-old American will be facing Oscar Duarte in a junior welterweight fight on December 2 at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

This fight will mark Garcia's first outing since his seventh-round TKO loss against Gervonta Davis in April. While that fight was contested at 136-pound catchweight, Garcia is preparing to fight Duarte at 140 pounds. Interestingly, this fight against Duarte will also mark his debut under the guidance of Derrick James, ESPN's Trainer of the Year for 2022.

Meanwhile, Oscar Duarte is a 27-year-old Mexican boxer with a professional record of 26-11 and is widely considered an intriguing challenge for Garcia to overcome. While Duarte normally competes at 135 pounds, he will be jumping up a weight class to face 'KingRy' in the squared circle.

While Ryan Garcia has undeniably proven to be a massive pay-per-view draw in the sport, a statement victory against Duarte could prove pivotal for bigger fights in the future.

