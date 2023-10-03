KSI mocks Tommy Fury with four-word response to latest training footage 11 days before scheduled fight

KSI recently shared his reaction after some of Tommy Fury's training footage was released ahead of their boxing bout next Saturday.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer took to X, where he trolled his opponent as they continued generating interest in their fight. He issued a four-word response to the training footage by mocking the unbeaten boxer's lower body physique.

He wrote:

"Them skinny a*s legs"

Much of the attention for The PRIME Card has been on the Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis fight, which is understandable considering how personal that buildup has become. With that in mind, KSI will look to earn the biggest win of his boxing career and get bragging rights over Jake Paul as he lost to 'TNT' earlier this year.

It will be interesting to see what will transpire during the pre-fight press conference and whether it will be heated like their previous presser in August, which saw chaos ensue with Fury's father kicking the tables off the stage.

How many times has KSI fought in 2023?

KSI has been quite active this year as he will be stepping into the squared circle for the third time in 2023 when he fights Tommy Fury next Saturday.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer's first bout of the year took place on January 14th, where he took on Faze Temperrr at Wembley Arena in London, England. It didn't last very long as he finished the YouTuber in 2:19 of the first round.

The PRIME co-founder returned to the ring this past May, fighting unbeaten boxer Joe Fournier. The bout ended in controversial fashion with it appearing as Fournier was knocked out with a hook in the second round. However, it was later shown in the replays that it was in fact an elbow that dropped him.

As a result of the elbow being the reason for the knockout, the official result was later overturned and ruled a no-contest. Despite the no-contest, KSI still remain unbeaten with a 4-0-1 professional record.

