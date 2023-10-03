“Don’t run away if he loses again” - Oscar De La Hoya attracts the internet's rage for promoting Ryan Garcia’s comeback fight post public fallout

Oscar De La Hoya is receiving plenty of backlash on social media after promoting Ryan Garcia's comeback fight following their public fallout.

The boxing legend took to his Instagram account, where he shared a poster and promoted the upcoming bout. It appears as though they are back on good terms as he supports his fighter's comeback after suffering his first career loss to Gervonta Davis this past April.

He wrote:

"A collision of power Dec.2 @kingryan vs @oscarduartej live on @daznboxing @goldenboy @cancun_boxing @pepegomez1"

Fans were in an uproar in the comments as they trolled De La Hoya for not being supportive of his fighter. Other fans commented by putting him on blast for his comments about booking the best fighters against each other to keep the sport alive, writing:

"Make sure you don’t run away if he loses again" [@ak.61947- Instagram]

"I thought you wanted to make “mega fights” to keep boxing alive.!! This wont cut it" [@stb_916 - Instagram]

"I wanted Garcia vs teo or rolly even pitbull cruz man" [@bullieswfullies - Instagram]

"Make sure you attend interview" [@jescerva - Instagram]

"What dafuq is this??? I aint paying DAZN to take a nap" [@scrolling4now - Instagram]

"Weren’t you @oscardelahoya just talking about putting the best against the best??" [@geramacs - Instagram]

Instagram comments

It will be interesting to see whether the internet rage against Oscar De La Hoya will have an effect on the pay-per-view buyrate for Ryan Garcia's return to the ring or if there will be enough interest gained from future interactions with Oscar Duarte.

How did Ryan Garcia react after losing to Gervonta Davis?

Gervonta Davis handed Ryan Garcia his first career loss this past April in their highly anticipated super fight.

Despite the knockout loss, 'King' didn't let it ruin his confidence as a boxer and instead used it as motivation to improve. He took to his Instagram account following the loss and expressed gratitude to his supporters and mentioned that he will come back as a stronger fighter because of the setback, writing:

"I got to make some changes and Come back strong...I want to thank everyone supporting me along this journey of mine. From the bottom of my heart I appreciate it. I hope we all find something that motivates us and gives us purpose in our life that’s what it is about"

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermall Charlo: Sportskeeda MMA's round-by-round live results and news updates