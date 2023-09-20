Ryan Garcia teases huge Super Bowl weekend comeback bout, Oscar De La Hoya lists blockbuster opponent options

It appears as though Ryan Garcia is targeting a massive sports weekend for his first bout in 2024 as he recently teased competing during Super Bowl weekend.

Super Bowl weekend is massive in the United States as NFL fans and casual viewers gather to watch the championship game as well as the entertaining halftime show and multi-million dollar commercials. The boxer could be looking to capitalize on the weekend and compete the day before.

Boxing reporter Michael Benson tweeted that Oscar De La Hoya has listed a few potential blockbuster opponents that could lead to a lucrative event for all involved. He mentioned that Ryan Garcia is targeting November 18 for his return to the ring and is then looking to make a quick turnaround and compete on February 10.

He wrote:

"Ryan Garcia has teased a big fight in the works for February after his comeback bout targeted for Nov 18th. Oscar De La Hoya has told reporters that Super Bowl Weekend (Feb 10th) is the target and listed Teofimo Lopez and Devin Haney among the potential opponents."

Michael Benson tweet

Teofimo Lopez and Devin Haney are both great options as they are among the top ranked fighters in their weight classes. Lopez is currently riding a three-fight winning streak and has a pro record of 19-1, while Haney has an unbeaten 30-0 pro record.

It will be interesting to see who Garcia fights during Super Bowl Weekend as it could be a great event for the sport of boxing as a whole.

When did Ryan Garcia last compete?

Ryan Garcia last competed this past April, where he fought Gervonta Davis in a highly anticipated superfight.

The pay-per-view reportedly generated 1.2 million buys and saw 'Tank' earn a decisive win via seventh-round knockout after dropping Garcia with a strong liver shot. With the win, Davis picked up his 27th KO/TKO and improved his stellar unbeaten record to 29-0.

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old suffered his first career loss, so it will be interesting to see how he performs when he returns to the ring.

Gervonta Davis tweet regarding win over 'KingRy'