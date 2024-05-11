"You didn't beat me!": KSI reacts to IShowSpeed surpassing 24 million subscribers on YouTube

British YouTuber-turned-boxer Olajide "KSI" recently reacted to Darren "IShowSpeed" crossing the 24-million-subscriber mark in a video on the JJ Olatunji YT channel. When the Sidemen member first came across the news, he realized that the 19-year-old had beaten the number of subscribers he had on his main channel and initially congratulated Darren.

KSI stated:

"23 million subscribers. That was 25 days ago. Oh my god, has he actually surpassed me? 24.3 million, he has overtaken me. Speed you did it, you beat the king."

Expand Tweet

After a brief pause, however, Olajide took back everything he said about IShowSpeed and claimed that the American YouTuber had in fact not beaten his score. He said:

"Sike! You didn't f*cking beat me!"

"My channels need to be combined!": KSI claims IShowSpeed has not surpassed him in YouTube subscribers

Over the last couple of years, IShowSpeed has seen a rapid rise in popularity, even after he moved to YouTube following an indefinite suspension on Twitch back in 2021.

Recently, his ban was revoked. However, the streamer has remained on the Google-owned platform, having become one of its most popular content creators. Known for his football content, tens of thousands of fans regularly tune in to watch his streams.

KSI, on the other hand, has markedly slowed down making content for his individual channels (not counting Sidemen) on YouTube over the last few years. As a well-established internet celebrity, his channel growth hasn't seen much of a rise as it had back in the day.

Subscriber growth comparison (Image via Social Blade)

Now that IShowSpeed has reached 24.3 million subscribers, he has, in fact, overtaken Olajide's main KSI channel. However, the British YouTuber noted that to compare their subs, his secondary channel — titled JJ Olatunji — must also be taken into account. He said:

"You know why? Because my channels need to be combined! All of my channels combined, 24.1 million plus 16.3 million."

After some calculation, KSI concluded that his combined YouTube subscribers are more than 40 million and proceeded to chide Darren further by saying:

"Um, I am at 40.4 million subscribers, get mad. I am still above you. Suck yourself. Get f*cked Speed. You are a small fry. How's it looking down there, you di**head?"

In related news, IShowSpeed was recently mocked by Kai Cenat for using his hard-earned dollars to purchase Cristiano Ronaldo-themed things after the YouTube streamer called Kai up to show off a CR7 diamond chain.