"You fell off, you suck at music" - Adin Ross feuds with YBN Nahmir, rapper responds by seemingly threatening him

Adin Ross has gotten into a feud with American rapper YBN Nahmir. On February 23, 2024, the Kick streamer reacted to YBN Nahmir's video, in which he brought up Adin's infamous collaboration with Playboi Carti. Throwing shade at the content creator, YBN Nahmir said:

"...Saying n***a that just paid $2 million for a n***a to sit next to you. Don't mention me and s**t. I don't give a f**k about no free promo, no d**k holding s**t, because I'm not that type of a n***a."

The 23-year-old did not hold back and went off at YBN Nahmir. According to Ross, the latter was "not worth" $100,000 because his music career "failed." He added:

"I got it. Nahmir, you're not worth $100,000. You fell off, you suck at music. You failed your music career. You don't have a saying. I've got no disrespect to show, but that. Nahmir, you're nothing. You're nobody and your career sucks. He wants 100 bangs to fight. You are nowhere near 100 bangs. And again, Kick paid Carti $2 mill. Hey, at least I got $2 mill to pay. You're broke, f**k you!"

Expand Tweet

"You're going to get f**king smacked in your f**king mouth" - YBN Nahmir seemingly threatens Adin Ross as the two get embroiled in a feud

Expand Tweet

On the same day, YBN Nahmir went on Instagram Live to express his displeasure with Adin Ross for "disrespecting" him. Stating that the Florida native would get "smacked in the mouth" for "talking s**t," the rapper remarked:

"Don't at me and don't f**king s**t. If you're talking s**t, you're going to get f**king smacked in your f**king mouth. You can hire all the security that you want to. It's not going to work like that. Don't disrespect my name and act like, 'No disrespect, no disrespect!' Shut the f**k up, n***a!"

Expand Tweet

YBN Nahmir also posted an Instagram Story, which has now been deleted. Here's what he wrote:

"Adin Ross wna (wants to) talk crazy on my name. Bet, see you in Miami."

YBN Nahmir's now-deleted Instagram Story about the Kick streamer (Image via @AdinReports/X)

Netizens react to Adin Ross and YBN Nahmir's beef

Several netizens have shared their thoughts on Adin Ross' beef with YBN Nahmir. Here's what they had to say about it:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

For those unaware, YBN Nahmir is a Birmingham, Alabama, native, who rose to fame with the songs Opp Stoppa, No Hook, 2 Seater, No Relations, and Up-Top. The 24-year-old has a significant social media following, boasting over 3.4 million followers on Instagram and 875k subscribers on his YouTube channel.