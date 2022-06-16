"You and your friends are doing God's work": Apex Legends community lauds fan-created website that finds teammates

Interestingly, the matchmaking concerns of Apex Legends have not subsided as the vast majority of players are still complaining about the same issue. However, this problem that many players face amplifies when they try to play independently. While the game does have functional matchmaking, it mostly veers towards a streak of randomization, and some players have now come up with a brilliant solution to the problem.

Apex Legends has grown massively over the years, becoming a major success for Respawn and EA. It provides players the opportunity to play with other randoms or in premade squads. Naturally, the latter has more advantages as the players already know each other, resulting in better communication and strategies that increase the chances of a win. However, with the state of solo queue being a major issue, a few creative players have set up a website allowing strangers to pair up with each other.

The fan-created website is great for those Apex Legends players who play alone

Reddit user u/Blackoutlol posted a pretty interesting video on the game's subreddit, which looks to be something that many players have been asking for. The third-party website aims to solve the myriad of daily issues that solo queue players face.

The website allows Apex Legends players to connect via Discord and fine-tune whatever they want. From desirable ranks to their aims, players can customize all important features. Based on their chosen options, they are allowed to match with a duo or trio.

While there are certain limitations, the website definitely seems to get the basics right and solve the problems faced by almost everyone who plays alone. The solo queue has been more difficult this season due to how difficult ranking up, in general, has been. The imbalanced matchmaking has ensured that ranking remains difficult for many players. By premaking squads, players guarantee a higher chance of winning, even if this doesn't remove the other problems within the system.

Naturally, other players were quite impressed with what was shown to them. Most, in general, loved the UI and the ease with which it could be used. There were also requests from players to get the website pinned by moderators of the subreddit, so everyone within the Apex Legends community could access it.

Some players want the ability to see the stats of others while finding teammates as those are vital attributes.

When asked, the main post owner also mentioned the various software and tools they are currently using to achieve this feat.

For some, this should have been something that Respawn should have done with the game themselves. Nevertheless, the community is still glad that someone has taken the initiative.

It once again shows the dedication and commitment some Apex Legends players have for the game. On the hand, it is unfortunate that Respawn are not paying too much attention to their playerbase as they are yet to fix the matchmaking system.

