"You guys do the math" - Adin Ross claims he has potentially lost over $40 million through gambling

It's widely known that popular Kick streamer and co-owner Adin Ross is quite active in the gambling scene. "Gamba" streams have been integrated into his content for many years, even during his time as one of the prominent streamers on Twitch before transitioning to Kick. However, with gambling comes significant financial risks and potential losses.

Adin took to his latest stream on Kick.com to disclose that he might have incurred losses exceeding $40 million in online currency (including cryptocurrency). Listing all the coins and corresponding amounts he had lost thus far, he said during the stream:

"You guys do the math."

How much has Adin Ross lost in Crypto? Exploring his losses

Adin Ross, who incidentally co-owns Kick.com and is backed by the gambling website Stake.com, took to his stream to list the names of the crypto coins he had lost, one by one. Here's what he said:

"12,979 Etherium, 29 Bit coins, 550 Lite coins, 201,000 USD Tether, 144,000 Doge coins, and 701,000 USDC coins. So add all that up. What am I down? Y'all would know. I could do literally $100 f**king spins and pocketed most of that. Stop being weird."

Let's quickly evaluate the sum of the losses. According to the current conversion rates, the streamer has lost $41.5 million in ETH, $1.8 million in BTC, $42,000 in LTC, $20,000 in USDT, $18,000 in DOGE, and $70,000 in USDC. Adding all that up comes to a whopping total of $43,670,000 in losses (approximate figure).

Note: The conversation rates are as per Coinbase.com

Of course, this is only what he has lost through his online gambling sprees. Adin Ross is notorious for over-the-table gambling and has often been seen engaging in high-stakes gambling in Las Vegas alongside figures like UFC President Dana White.

Speaking of gambling, the streamer has also found himself losing money through other controversies. For instance, back in February 2024, Adin Ross collaborated with rapper 21 Savage, who was later accused of using a marked card to win a wager of over $200,000.

If that wasn't enough, a few days following this controversy, the streamer also managed to lose hundreds of thousands of dollars after paying popular rapper Playboi Carti to appear on his stream. However, tensions arose when the rapper left after only a few minutes, leaving the streamer upset.