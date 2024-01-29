"You quick sold him!" - IShowSpeed goes berserk after quick selling TOTY Cristiano Ronaldo worth 13 million coins, blames it on his dog

YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" found himself in a costly predicament when he accidentally quick-sold a Team of the Year Cristiano Ronaldo card in EA FC 24. This highly-rated card, valued at around 13 million, had just been purchased by the streamer. However, amidst the excitement of the celebration, he inadvertently disposed of it.

The streamer remained unaware of his mistake for several minutes. Upon noticing the absence, he promptly reviewed his footage to confirm what had occurred. It dawned on him that he had quick-sold the player. In a comical turn, he blamed the entire thing on his dog:

"Ni**a, you quick sold him!"

"It was f**king Ni**a!" - IShowSpeed pins blame on pet dog after he quick sold TOTY Ronaldo

The recently launched TOTY Cristiano Ronaldo card, boasting a remarkable 95 rating, stands as one of the most coveted cards within the EA FC 24 market. Surpassing all but two in value, it ranks just below the TOTY Kylian Mbappe card (15 million coins) and the Icon Card of Brazilian Ronaldo (13.65 million coins).

In his stream from yesterday (January 28), IShowSpeed somehow managed to accidentally quick-sell the coveted card. More comically, however, he decided to pin the blame on his dog, whom he named the 'N-word':

"N*gga, you quick sold him! This ni**a quick sold him. N*gga f**king quick sold his a**. N*gga, you quick sold him. N*gga f**king quick sold his a**. Chat what was that app called? Ni**a f**king quick sold him! It was f**king Ni**a! F**king Ni**a hit his paw."

Note: This video contains profanity.

(Timestamp: 02:51:40)

Despite Darren aimlessly blaming his dog, the controller was firmly in his grip, and it was likely the streamer himself who was the cause of the mishap.

Fortunately for the streamer, he managed to restore the player after a considerable struggle. The FUT app provides a feature allowing players to restore cards they may have mistakenly sold (although this has to be done in a limited timeframe).

Watch the moment from 03:10:22:

IShowSpeed tried to pack Cristiano Ronaldo's Team of the Year card through pack openings. In fact, he spent hundreds of dollars and tens of thousands of in-game coins in his quest to obtain the elusive card.

Having failed to acquire the card through pack openings, the streamer purchased it from the market. This hefty transaction set him back a whopping 13 million coins.