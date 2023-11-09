"You're in contracted space dude" - NPC Miles Morales annoys security guard during TikTok livestream, fans react

The TikTok NPC trend, which is short for non-playable character, has once again made headlines as a new content creator was recently seen obstructing a security officer. In this instance, the person involved was a TikToker known as Leaks World (@leaks._.world).

During his livestream, he was seen impersonating a non-playable character version of Miles Morales, a character from the Marvel's Spider-Man video game series, even when a security guard requested them to move out of the way. Frustrated with the content creator's antics, the guard said:

"You're in contracted space dude."

Watch: NPC Miles Morales obstructs security personnel during TikTok livestream

For those unaware of the concept of NPC livestream, it is a TikTok livestream where the streamer/creator acts like a non-playable video game character. They respond only when they receive gifts, with the action or phrase changing based on the gift type. This type of content gained popularity through TikTok streamers like Pinkydolls.

Yesterday, another content creator named Leaks World made headlines for obstructing a security guard and refusing to cooperate while streaming in the middle of a street. When the security guard approached, the streamer simply responded with:

"Nah, Imma do my own thing."

Naturally, the security guard was unaware of the context and asked him to move elsewhere. He did not realize that the phrase was actually from the recent animated film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which fans immediately recognized.

The complete livestream footage isn't accessible, making it unclear what the outcome was. However, in the clip that has been shared online, it seemed that the security guard eventually gave up as the streamer persisted with his antics.

What did the fans say?

Naturally, the clip swiftly went viral after being posted on X by various prominent accounts. Drama Alert (@DramaAlert), which also shared the clip, sparked a significant response. Here are some of them:

The NPC trend has extended its presence to Twitch streamers as well. For instance, Tyler "Ninja" participated in a comparable NPC trend during a livestream in September. The one he participated in, however, didn't involve emulating the Miles Morales character, but instead featured something more suggestive.

Another streamer, Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL," also expressed his opinion on the NPC trend. He wasn't particularly fond of it, and felt that the content lacked clarity or intelligence.