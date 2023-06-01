Across the Spider-Verse Rotten Tomatoes score is the second highest for Spider-Man franchise

The review embargo of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has lifted, and after the positive reactions that the film initially got, all other critics are also raving about it now. The Rotten Tomatoes score of the film is already ahead of all live-action Spider-Man movies.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse turned out to be a very successful movie for Sony as it got the greatest Rotten Tomatoes score for a Spider-Man movie. It opened in a crowded market and still ended up making $384 million worldwide.

Now, its success has been followed up by Across the Spider-Verse, which continues to be a critical hit, but will turn out to be an even bigger commercial hit for Sony.

Across the Spider-Verse claims the second-highest Rotten Tomatoes score for Spider-Man

While Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse had a franchise-high Rotten Tomatoes score of 97% fresh reviews, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has followed it very closely with 95% fresh reviews. At the time of writing this article, 95 reviews had come in, with exactly 95% of them being positive.

The score could drop as hundreds of other reviews pour in. But there is a high probability that it would hold steady or even improve given the current trend. With its current score, Spider-Verse 2 has even beaten Spider-Man: No Way Home in terms of critical reviews.

The following list shows the Rotten Tomatoes standings of all Spider-Man-centric movies:

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – 97% Fresh

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – 95% Fresh

Spider-Man: No Way Home – 93% Fresh

Spider-Man 2 – 93% Fresh

Spider-Man: Homecoming – 92% Fresh

Spider-Man: Far From Home – 90% Fresh

Spider-Man – 90% Fresh

The Amazing Spider-Man – 71%

Spider-Man 3 – 66%

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – 51% Rotten

While critics have mostly loved all Spider-Man movies, they haven’t shown the same affection towards other movies of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe. Venom got a 30% Rotten score and Venom: Let There Be Carnage got a 57% Rotten score. Meanwhile, Morbius was the worst movie, standing at a 16% rotten score!

Across the Spider-Verse has a bigger box office potential

Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse (Image via Sony)

While the latest movie maybe two points short of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse in the critics’ department, it will surely be bigger than its predecessor in the commercial department. The first one had a lot of challenges as it came out competing with Aquaman, Bumblebee, and Mary Poppins.

Furthermore, a lot of people weren’t as hyped about it as they are for the sequel. While Into the Spider-Verse opened with just $35 million at the domestic box office, Variety reports that Spider-Verse 2 will make somewhere around $80 million in its first three days.

But this film also has some big challenges ahead of it as it is already competing with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Fast X, and The Little Mermaid. June will also bring movies like Transformers 7, The Flash, Elemental, and Indiana Jones 5. So, Sony will be happy if Spider-Verse 2 ends up between 450-$500 million worldwide, if not more.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse releases on June 2.

