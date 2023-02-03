10 Marvel movies with the highest Tomatometer scores, ranked

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) continues to be a juggernaut of a movie franchise. Despite some of the films, such as Thor: The Dark World and Eternals, being mediocre at best, they still make a mark at the box office. Several critically acclaimed films like Avengers: Infinity War and Spider-Man: No Way Home have not only wowed audiences but have also shown what superhero films can be like if they are done right.

While fans may have their favorite MCU films, the popularity of each Marvel film has been determined by Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer. From the cinematic bliss, The Avengers, to a cultural milestone, Black Panther, the MCU has produced a bunch of successful films that not only did well with the audience but also smashed multiple box-office records.

The Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, and 8 other Marvel films with the highest Tomatometer scores

10) Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) - 90%

Spider-Man: Far From Home (Image via Marvel Studios/Sony)

Spider-Man: Far From Home is the tenth-highest Marvel movie on the list. It sits at a Tomatometer rating of 90% with an audience score of 95%. At the time of its release, fan anticipation for the film was high as it was the first MCU film to be set after the events of the groundbreaking Avengers: Endgame.

It is also the first Spider-Man film to make a billion dollars, surpassing the $1 billion mark.

The story focuses on Peter Parker grappling with the loss of his mentor Tony Stark in Endgame, as he encounters and faces the manipulative Mysterio while on a school trip across Europe.

9) Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021) - 91%

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (Image via Marvel Studios)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is the ninth-highest Marvel film on the list, with a 91% score on the Tomatometer and a 98% audience score. The film introduced audiences to a new hero, Shang-Chi, a trained fighter and former assassin trying to escape his past life, only to be forced to confront it when his father, Wenwu, enters the picture.

Fans praised Shang-Chi for its breath of fresh air, entirely original settings, new characters, and deep exploration of the MCU lore.

The end-credit scene of the film deftly tied Shang-Chi to the world of the Avengers and the wider MCU, with the character being poised to be a leading player in the Multiverse Saga moving forward.

8) The Avengers (2012) - 91%

The Avengers (Marvel Studios)

The Avengers was the culmination of the first phase of the MCU. Marvel had been laying the groundwork for an Avengers team-up film since the post-credit stinger of 2008's Iron Man, which featured Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark and Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury discussing the Avengers: Initiative. The Avengers currently sits at a Tomatometer rating and an audience score of 91%.

The film was remarkable in the eyes of fans and audiences for bringing together characters from different franchises in the same film, something that had never been done before in the history of Hollywood.

In the film, Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, Hulk, Black Widow, and Hawkeye teamed up to stop Thor's brother Loki, and the alien race called the Chitauri from invading earth. The film earned multiple accolades, including a BAFTA Award and an Academy Award for its dazzling visual effects.

7) Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) - 92%

Guardians of the Galaxy (Image via Marvel Studios)

Guardians of the Galaxy is one of Marvel's most lighthearted and goofy films. It sits at an audience score and a Tomatometer score of 92%.

In the film, a group of ragtag misfits, Peter Quill (Star-Lord), Gamora, Drax, Rocket, and Groot, team up to save the galaxy from the vicious Kree warlord Ronan the Accuser while learning how to bond with one another.

The film was widely praised by fans and audiences who loved the heartwarming story, dazzling visuals, James Gunn's direction, and brilliant soundtrack, comprised of chock full of classics from the 80s such as Blue Suede's Hooked on a Feeling, ELO's Mr. Blue Sky and more. To this date, it is considered by fans to be one of the best MCU films.

6) Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) - 92%

Spider-Man: Homecoming (Image via Marvel Studios/Sony)

Spider-Man: Homecoming was the film that finally brought everyone's favorite web-slinger to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It was the third reboot in the Spider-Man film franchise following Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy and Marc Webb's The Amazing Spider-Man films. Homecoming currently sits at a Tomatometer score of 92% and an audience score of 87%.

Fan anticipation for the film was high, thanks to Spider-Man's widely praised scene-stealing MCU debut in 2016's Captain America: Civil War.

In the film, Peter Parker tries to balance his high-school life with his Spider-Man duties as he encounters and fights the Vulture while trying to prove himself to Iron Man that he can be an Avenger.

5) Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) - 93%

Spider-Man: No Way Home (Image via Marvel Studios/Sony)

Spider-Man: No Way Home not only closed out the first MCU Spider-Man trilogy but also served as a 20-year celebration of the iconic hero. The film was a multiversal adventure that brought back characters from past Spider-Man films, such as Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Men, and villains like Alfred Molina's Doc Ock and Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin.

The film sits at a Tomatometer score of 93% and has an audience score of 98%. Fans widely praised the film for its story, characterization, and celebration of the web slinger's 20-year cinematic history.

In the film, Peter Parker asks Doctor Strange to cast a memory-wipe spell to make the world forget he is Spider-Man, following his identity being revealed at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home. The spell goes wrong, tearing a hole in the multiverse, resulting in individuals from alternate universes entering Parker's universe.

4) Thor: Ragnarok (2017) - 93%

Thor: Ragnarok (Image via Marvel Studios)

Thor: Ragnarok served as a breath of fresh air not only for the Thor franchise but also for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film revitalized fan interest in Chris Hemsworth's Thor following the critical failure of 2013's Thor: The Dark World.

The film was directed by Taika Waititi, known for the documentary/TV series What We Do In The Shadows and the film Jojo Rabbit. Thor: Ragnarok sits at a Tomatometer score of 93% and an audience score of 87%. Fans praised the film for its humor and style, lighter tone, visual effects, and action sequences.

In the film, Thor joins forces with The Hulk, Loki, and Valkyrie to stop his older sister and Goddess of Death, Hela, from destroying Asgard.

3) Iron Man (2008) - 94%

Iron Man (Image via Marvel Studios)

The Marvel film that started it all. Had this film not been critically and commercially successful, there would not have been a Marvel Cinematic Universe today. Iron Man sits at a Tomatometer score of 94% and an audience score of 91%.

Despite not making billions of dollars, the film was widely praised by fans and critics for its contribution to the comic-book superhero fad, its story, characterization, and grounded nature. Robert Downey Jr. performed so brilliantly as Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, in the eyes of fans that they could not imagine anyone else in the role.

In the film, Tony Stark, after escaping captivity from terrorists, builds an electromechanical suit of armor to become the superhero Iron Man and stop the terrorists who kidnapped him from using weapons he built and sold to them.

2) Avengers: Endgame (2019) - 94%

Avengers: Endgame (Image via Marvel Studios)

The culmination of 10 years of fantastic storytelling across 22 Marvel films, Avengers: Endgame hit a lot of emotional beats for fans and audiences who praised the story, character moments, and visual effects. Fans were also overjoyed and emotional when Captain America said the iconic line "Avengers Assemble."

Avengers: Endgame sits at an audience score of 90% and a Tomatometer score of 94%. Following its release, there was a debate amongst fans as to whether Endgame would top James Cameron's Avatar.

From July 2019 to March 2021, Endgame did top Avatar to become the highest-grossing film of all time, only for multiple re-releases of the latter to bring Endgame to its previous place as the second-highest-grossing film.

1) Black Panther (2018) - 96%

Black Panther (Image via Marvel Studios)

Black Panther made history for Marvel films when it became the first MCU film to be nominated for an Oscar for Best Picture. It received six other Academy Award nominations, including Best Original Song, and won three: Best Costume Design, Best Original Score, and Best Production Design.

Black Panther is the highest film on the list, with the highest Tomatometer score of 96%. It, however, has an audience score of 79%.

In the film, T'Challa (Black Panther) is crowned king of Wakanda following his father's death. He is, however, challenged by his cousin, Killmonger, who seeks to end Wakanda's isolation and begin a global revolution.

