Fact Check: Can you get Mjolnir in God of War Ragnarok?

God of War Ragnarok features many characters who are quite popular in Norse Mythology. While some of them are quite friendly, others aren't. That said, a lot of weapons in the game have their own identity as well.

Given that Thor is present in God of War Ragnarok, his mighty hammer, Mjolnir can also be seen in the game. Unfortunately, players won't be able to use this weapon in the game.

While the Mjolnir and Leviathan Axe are quite famous in their own way, Thor's hammer has quite some fan following overall thanks to its numerous adaptations in comics and movies.

Note: This article contains spoilers from God of War Ragnarok. Reader's discretion is advised.

Why can't Kratos get Mjolnir in God of War Ragnarok?

First of all, it's unclear if Kratos is worthy enough to wield the mighty hammer in God of War Ragnarok. Every time it's been seen in the game, the hammer has been in Thor's hands only.

In fact, players can also see the mighty Mjolnir in action as Thor does accompany Atreus throughout multiple missions in the game. The only time he drops the hammer is after he dies at the hands of Odin at the very end of the game.

What happens to Mjolnir after Thor's death?

After being killed by Odin, Thor drops his hammer. Kratos doesn't bother to pick it up either. However, at the end of the game, players notice that Thrud, Thor's daughter, picks it up and flies into the distance.

Furthermore, it's difficult to say if Thrud will use the hammer in her conquests because that's where the storyline halts. The titles that follow God of War Ragnarok might just showcase her battle prowess as she steps onto the battlefield while wielding the mighty Mjolnir.

It can be assumed that Thrud is more worthy than Kratos when it comes to wielding the mighty Mjolnir. However, given that the Spartan God-killer never attempted to pick the hammer up, commenting on his worthiness is difficult.

What weapons can Kratos use in the game?

While Kratos can't use Mjolnir in the game, he has an arsenal of his own. His trusted Leviathan Axe makes a return to God of War Ragnarok and so does his Blades of Chaos. The only new weapon that he acquires in the game is the Draupnir Spear.

These weapons, with the appropriate builds, can be quite devastating in battle. Especially when he's fighting enemies, the Blades of Chaos can help him dish out damage over long ranges. The Leviathan Axe can be used to whack enemies when they get up close and personal.

The Draupnir Spear, on the other hand, is a brand-new ranged weapon. Not only can he use it to make up for additional combos in the game, but he can also use it to impale runic tablets while trying to unlock Nornir Chests in the game.

Overall, the weapon selection in the game is pretty interesting and remains true to the Norse Mythology in many ways. The only downside is the fact that players don't get to wield the mighty Mjolnir in God of War Ragnarok.

