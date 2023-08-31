"You're so cruel" - RiceGum's ex-girlfriend Abby Rao calls out streamer for making contentious remarks towards her mother

Internet personality and model Abby Rao took to a podcast to share concerning allegations against her former boyfriend, Bryan "RiceGum." For those unfamiliar, Abby and Bryan began their relationship in 2019 and were together for over a year before eventually breaking up. Abby disclosed distressing accusations, indicating that RiceGum had engaged in toxic behavior, including insulting her mother.

Abby Rao shared a short audio clip as evidence, in which RiceGum can be heard insulting her mother for having Abby when she was just 18 years old. She later said:

"You're so cruel"

"You're publicly going after my mom" - Abby Rao shares toxic story about former boyfriend RiceGum

RiceGum's history is marked by several controversies and conflicts that have arisen in the past. In a recent podcast, his former girlfriend, Abby Rao, disclosed instances of problematic behavior on his part. One of these incidents involved him insulting Abby's mother. Abby revealed:

"He was going after my family. My mother. Like calling my mother and recording it on stream, live."

She then proceeded to play a snippet of audio, where RiceGum can be heard stating:

"Yo, low key, Abby's mom had Abby at the age of 18. What does that mean guys? If you knew a girl who was 18 and got pregnant, what does it mean? That's the type of girl Abby's mom was."

She later added:

"I mean, my mom. My mom, dude? That's like, I feel like, the one rule in life. You're publicly going after my mom because she had me at 18 when she was a kid? You're so cruel, dude. beating down a woman, for having a baby and keeping me. You insinuate my mon's a wh*re? It's insane...this was a long time after we broke up too."

Has RiceGum responded to the podcast?

RiceGum has already addressed the situation and responded to the podcast. A member of his Discord community shared the audio clip and a detailed timestamp of the entire dialogue. However, the streamer denied using the word "wh*re" to refer to Abby Rao's mother. He said:

"Yo, did I (say that)? No way, she talks about that on stream, on this podcast. I didn't even call her a wh*re. Oh my god bro! This b*tch really loves lying. Does that sh*t make y'all mad too? It be making my blood boil and sh*t but it is what it is."

Despite offers from Kick (the Stake and Trainwreckstv-backed streaming platform), RiceGum recently penned an exclusive contract with far-right streaming platform Rumble.