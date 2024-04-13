"You're honestly a disgrace" - MoonMoon goes berserk on fellow GTA RP streamers during recent livestream

During his latest stream, popular Twitch streamer and GTA V role player Jesse "MoonMoon" lost his cool and lashed out at fellow players. Playing as Lenny Hawks, an officer in the Los Santos Police Department (LSPD), the streamer went berserk when his fellow LSPD role players failed to apprehend criminals within the game (No Pixel server).

Over the last couple of days alone, there's been a spree of cop cars going missing, and the cops in the server just couldn't seem to catch a break in apprehending the culprits. Jesse eventually reached his boiling point and let loose on his fellow players in the game. He exclaimed:

"You're honestly a disgrace."

Watch: MoonMoon goes off on his fellow LSPD players in the NoPixel server

Today (April 13), during his GTA livestream on the NoPixel server, MoonMoon, known for his character Lenny Hawks, a cop in the server, had a rather wild moment when he criticized his fellow officers' performance in the game.

The streamer vented his frustration directly at another player, stating:

"We didn't get back up on that scene (of crime). You didn't do s**t. No one else did s**t. We went in, we got shot. We got wrenched and you guys couldn't even secure our f**king cop cars as a courtesy after the fact. You're worthless. I quit!"

(Timestamp: 06:04:49)

One of the fellow players, with whom he was exchanging verbal blows, responded to him by ordering his character to go "off duty." MoonMoon wasn't quite done there, as he said:

"You're honestly a disgrace. You are. (After being told to get off the radio) Make me. Make me."

If that wasn't enough, the streamer had a rather bizarre reaction when a cop car pulled up on him in the game. In a moment of clear agitation, the streamer shockingly ended up shooting the player.

A fellow r/LivestreamFail member took to the Reddit server to provide more context on the situation. According to the fan, Jesse's NoPixel server has recently witnessed a surge in poor cop performance and mismanagement, with their cars being frequently stolen. Read the comment here:

LSF member explains the situation (Image via r/Livestreamfail)

It's also worth noting that in early April, after accumulating a string of disciplinary action points, Lenny (MoonMoon's character) intentionally shot Captain Leonardo Slacks and Officer Kit Archer during a drug bust. Now that he has resigned from LSPD, it remains to be seen what the future holds for the character.