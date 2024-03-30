GTA 5 RP Nopixel officially updates content addon packs

GTA 5 RP Nopixel has updated the content addon packs for Grand Theft Auto 5 on its official store, which players can access with their FiveM accounts. Some of these packs have been updated with new vehicles, interiors, lighting upgrades, and more. Details of the content addon pack update were provided in an official trailer uploaded by Nopixel on its official YouTube channel.

For those unaware, GTA 5 RP Nopixel is possibly the most popular RP server for Rockstar Games' 2013 title. However, this makes it a little difficult to join in comparison to other servers. Notably, Nopixel received its 4.0 update a few months ago, introducing new and interesting features.

The following are the brand-new cars that were added to the vehicles pack available on GTA 5 RP Nopixel's official store:

Ocelot F620

Sultan Classic

Sultan3

Karin Dilettante

Panto

Sigma2

ZR300

Elegy2

Cog55

Additionally, some older vehicles have been revamped with improved models and various issues fixed.

One of the new vehicles added with this update (Image via YouTube/nopixel)

The graphics pack received a night lighting upgrade with Nopixel GTA 5 RP's March 2024 update to ensure better visibility during later hours of the day. A glimpse of this new night lighting can be seen in the video above.

New interiors have also been added for immersion. Hundreds of custom props have been introduced for the same, along with an overhauled food supply system, food plaza management area, new back entrance, and 10 individual shop booths.

A glimpse of the new interiors (Image via YouTube/nopixel)

The lack of such accessible interiors in GTA 5 story mode and GTA Online has bugged fans for a long time. While they hope that such features are included in GTA 6, that is yet to be officially confirmed.

Aerial shot of the Memorial Park (Image via YouTube/nopixel)

GTA 5 RP Nopixel's March 2024 update trailer announced a brand new driving system called C.H.A.S.E.R. It will arrive later in April 2024 and will introduce true drifting, power curves, and much more.

Until then, players can enjoy the aforementioned updates along with a new clothing store named Pay Wool, 58 fresh clothes, accessories, jewelry, new Memorial Park, Legion Square Park (connected by an underground tunnel), weed props, Krystal Casino, and the Pixel Tower.

