"You're in love with an animal?" - IShowSpeed's comments about xQc's ex-girlfriend leave the Twitch star shocked

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" once again caught attention in his recent livestream alongside fellow streamer Felix "xQc." Darren, known for his outbursts, embarked on a comical rant directed at Felix during the stream. Seizing the opportunity, xQc's fans playfully trolled Darren into unknowingly mentioning xQc's ex-girlfriend, Adept, despite Darren having no prior knowledge of her.

Adept and Felix have been embroiled in a legal dispute for the past year. xQc's fans frequently jestingly refer to Adept as the "whale." Consequently, when Darren inquired about her during his stream, his chat inundated him with "whale" comments, prompting the streamer to say:

"You're in love with an animal?"

"Chat, who is Adept?" - IShowSpeed goes on a tirade against xQc without knowing about his ex-girlfriend

For those acquainted with the streamer, it's a rare occasion when IShowSpeed doesn't embark on some form of amusing rant. Yesterday's stream (November 15) was no exception after the Ohio-born YouTuber went ahead with some heavy blows at xQc.

Aware that Darren was not privy to xQc's romantic history, the chat bombarded him with messages, urging him to inquire about Adept and prompting an unwitting exploration into xQc's past relationships:

"Dumb a** Felix, shut your dumb a** up! Felix Lengyel, shut your Naruto Uzumaki a** up! Shut up, you stuttering a** motherf**ker. What about Adept? Adept! Adept!"

Realizing the YouTuber had no clue about her, xQc responded:

"Yeah, what about her? what about her? Chill the f**k out, man."

IShowSpeed continued:

"I don't know! Chat, who is Adept? Who is Adept? Who's Adept? Who is that?"

xQc's chat took it one step further after trolling Darren with "whale" symbols and spamming the word on his chat. Reacting to this, a confused Darren said:

"A whale? Why they saying she a whale? Wait, you are in love with an animal?"

What did the fans say?

This isn't the only instance of IShowSpeed and xQc jointly going viral. Both represented the YouTube All-Stars XI in the Sidemen Charity Match 2023, held in September. However, their performances were less than stellar, with the former missing a penalty and xQc receiving a 0.3 rating.