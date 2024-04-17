"You're paying that guy that much?" - Logan Paul calls his fiancée Nina Agdal "out of touch" for not knowing who IShowSpeed is

WWE star and YouTuber Logan Paul took to his latest ImPaulsive podcast (April 16) to reveal his fiancée Nina Agdal's reaction to not knowing who popular streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" is. For context, Logan pitched WWE the idea of IShowSpeed's cameo in WrestleMania XL. The streamer's appearance and confrontation with Randy Orton ended up being a massive hit among fans.

Despite IShowSpeed's worldwide fandom and ever-growing followers, not everyone is aware of the streamer. One such individual is Nina Agdal, who is a popular model, internet personality, and Logan Paul's fiancée.

In his latest podcast episode, Logan said that he had disclosed the news of WWE signing IShowSpeed for the WrestleMania event and also the amount they were paying him to appear. This elicited a rather surprised reaction from Nina. According to Logan, she said:

"You're paying that guy (IShowSpeed) that much? I've never even heard of him."

Logan shared his response. He had said:

"I'm like. You're outta touch. You don't understand. This guy is a...sensation. He's a YouTube, internet sensation."

"Internet phenom" - Logan Paul heaps praises for fellow YouTube star IShowSpeed following his recent WrestleMania performance

(Timestamp: 07:49)

IShowSpeed's appearance at the most recent WrestleMania event was a huge hit with fans. Notably, he found himself on the receiving end of an RKO from Randy Orton after lending a helping hand to Logan Paul, Orton's opponent, during the match.

Logan ultimately retained his US Championship belt, and during the latest ImPaulsive Podcast, the YouTuber had some commendable words to share about the streamer. He said:

"Did you think it wasn't going to be the biggest WrestleMania ever? Shut up. You sound stupid. We had IShowSpeed in a Prime bottle. What did you think was gonna happen?..."

Mike Majlak, the co-host of ImPaulsive added:

"I just don't think there is anyone else in the world that's on his level as it pertains to drive eyeballs."

Logan Paul also revealed that WWE needed some convincing before they agreed to the idea of having IShowSpeed in the event. He said:

"When I was pitching him to the WWE, it took a little massaging, took a little finessing for us to convince them that we had this young creator, who by the way is still a teenager, the kid's 19 years old, who's just an internet phenom. Everything he touches goes crazy viral."

Days following his viral appearance in WrestleMania, IShowSpeed officially joined Prime Hydration as a creator partner. Prime Hydration is a drinks company co-owned by Logan Paul and UK-based YouTuber and boxer JJ "KSI."

