Boxing legend and two-time world champion Tyson Fury was left disgruntled in a recent interview with British YouTuber, Twitch streamer, and podcaster Brian "True Geordie." The latter is known for his interviews with individuals from the combat sports industry. In a video uploaded earlier today, True Geordie was seen postulating the apparent "mismatch" between Tyson and his next opponent Derek Chisora.

Tyson Fury, however, did not like the idea of Brian suggesting that his fight is just for the money and lacks any real competition. By the end of the interview, the current WBC world champion was seen cursing the YouTuber. He exclaimed:

"You're a tos*er"

Tyson Fury unimpressed with True Geordie's questions

Tyson Fury is known for his ferocity in the boxing ring. However, he never shies away from a confrontation or two. Such was the case when he was interviewed by True Geordie.

True Geordie had previously made a video stating that the match between Tyson and Derek was an unappealing one considering the age and skill gap between the two boxers. He also criticized Tyson for picking an easy fight just for the sake of money.

When confronted with doubts, Tyson Fury did not hold back. He scathingly responded by saying:

"I think you are a to**er and I won't be doing any interviews with you, to**pot, bearded, bald headed to**er."

He continued:

"Kiss my b*lls. You wa*ker. You little sh*thouse."

True Geordie remained unfazed throughout the confrontation. He wittily responded by saying:

"Have you worked out how to close this phone? Are you alright?"

Tyson Fury, who was clearly struggling to switch his camera off, gave a final reply by remarking this:

"Su*k a d*ck."

After ending the video conference, Brian reflected on the moment by adding:

"Well that went well. You ever been vussed out by the heavyweight champion of the world? Probably not. Very glad that I did this one on video call cause that could have been a painful end to my life."

Fans shared their views on the interview

Seeing the interview quickly go south, fans shared their reactions. Many remarked that the scathing remarks were uncalled for. People acknowledged that Brian kept his cool throughout the barrage of comments.

Here are some of the reactions:

True Georgie also asked Tyson for his opinion on the recently concluded KSI match (who called out Tyson's younger brother Tommy Fury after the event). However, the boxing legend stated that he doesn't watch any "YouTube stuff" and prefers to watch a "real fight."

