5 opponents for Tyson Fury in WWE

Tyson Fury is one of the biggest names in combat sports today. The Gypsy King officially retired from professional boxing in August 2022 and could be heading to WWE to become a wrestler like many others before him.

Fury was featured at WWE Clash at the Castle, where he played an essential role in the main event between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre. Following his appearance in Cardiff, The Gypsy King stated that he is "definitely open" to working with WWE.

On that note, let's look at five potential opponents for Tyson Fury in WWE if he ever chooses to sign with the company.

#5. Austin Theory would want revenge after Tyson Fury knocked him out

During the main event of WWE Clash at the Castle, Austin Theory attempted to cash in his Money in the Bank contract while Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre were down. However, A-Town Down was stopped dead in his tracks by Tyson Fury, who knocked him out cold with a vicious right hand.

Given the impeccable timing, Theory may have been the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion today if it weren't for Fury's involvement. The knock-out left the crowd in awe, but the former US Champion will not forget the blow for a long time.

Considering that there will be heat following their interaction at Clash at the Castle, Fury vs. Theory does make sense. It won't be a dream match, but fans would love to see The Gypsy King knock the cocky young star out again.

#4. Tyson Fury vs. Braun Strowman II could happen

Tyson Fury and Braun Strowman collided in late 2019

As fans might recall, Fury has competed in a WWE ring. The Gypsy King battled The Monster Among Men, Braun Strowman, at Crown Jewel 2019 in Saudi Arabia.

After knocking Strowman out, Fury won the clash via count-out. The finish was anti-climactic, and WWE never followed up on the controversial finish, damaging the former Universal Champion's credibility.

The Monster Among Men is rumored to return to WWE soon, and the British boxer may be available for more dates in the future. If the opportunity arises, Triple H should book Fury vs. Strowman II. Give the two men enough time and space, and they will tear the house down in a brutal fight.

#3. Tyson Fury can challenge The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns

Mutual respect may turn into disdain

Roman Reigns retained his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle after interference from Solo Sikoa. Following the hellacious affair, The Gypsy King entered the ring.

Fury stared down The Tribal Chief and then shook the champion's hand. The Cardiff crowd was rocking and buzzing with excitement. The Head of the Table seemed slightly confused, but it didn't seem like the boxing legend was in the mood to fight Reigns.

However, the tease was there, and WWE may choose to book a titanic dream match between Roman Reigns and Tyson Fury. If that happens, Reigns may be dominated in a way never seen before.

#2. Drew McIntyre is itching for a colossal clash with Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury endorsed Drew McIntyre

Speaking of the main event of WWE Clash at the Castle, Drew McIntyre was consoled and comforted by a proud Fury after his loss to Reigns. Along with the live crowd, Fury showered The Scottish Warrior with overwhelming admiration for his courageous effort.

Following the endorsement, the two men sang in the ring and closed the show on a happy note. This was bewildering because Fury and McIntyre had previously taken several shots at each other on social media. When The Gypsy King announced his inclusion at Clash at the Castle, The Scottish Warrior sent a warning to the boxer.

McIntyre has repeatedly expressed his desire to battle Fury in a WWE ring. All that's left is for The Gypsy King to sign a contract, and the former IC Champion could fulfill his wish.

#1. Tyson Fury vs. Brock Lesnar would be epic

The Beast Incarnate and The Gypsy King have a lot in common. Both have a strong background in combat sports; both are immensely over with the fans, and both love to beat people up.

Brock Lesnar is billed as the most successful combat sports athlete in history, but a similar argument can be made for Fury. What better way to find out than by putting the two fighters in the squared circle?

The match would not be a technical classic but an all-out war with thunderous blows and shots that would knock any average man out cold. The Beast vs. The Gypsy King is a WrestleMania-worthy bout and a dream match by all standards.

