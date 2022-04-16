"He's the one I've been talking the most about" – Drew McIntyre teases a dream match against two-time WBC world heavyweight champion

While Drew McIntyre may have set his sights on Roman Reigns as a potential opponent for the upcoming stadium show in Cardiff, the former WWE Champion won't mind a match against Tyson Fury.

The Scotsman and The Gypsy King have been at each other's throats for a long time, expressing their desire to share the ring. With WWE coming to the UK for a major stadium event, there couldn't be a better chance of settling the differences.

Speaking in a recent interview with BT Sport about the upcoming event, McIntyre said although The Tribal Chief would be his first pick as a potential opponent, a match against Tyson Fury would draw the attention of fans:

“He’s the one I’ve been talking the most about. We’ve been taking digs at each other for over two years now. I’ve said it over and over, this is a match that'll draw the attention of not just the WWE and wrestling fans, but of the general public. I can’t think of anything bigger, and being around the man I know how much he enjoys the WWE product. He has a real passion for WWE and entertainment. We can do some fun stuff. If it ends up Drew vs. Fury, I’d be good with that as well. But of course, I’ve got to pick the title [match vs. Reigns]." (H/T - wrestlinginc)

Drew McIntyre faced Sami Zayn on SmackDown this week

This week's edition of SmackDown saw Drew McIntyre lock horns with Sami Zayn in a rematch after The Master Strategist's disappearing act last week.

However, Sami had no interest in taking on The Scottish Warrior as he once again bolted for the stands, taking another count-out loss. The Great Liberator was confronted backstage by WWE official Adam Pearce, who said he wouldn’t be able to run anywhere next week as he would be in a lumberjack match.

Drew McIntyre has been slowly rising in the ranks on the blue brand. The former WWE Champion concluded his feud with Happy Corbin at WrestleMania 38 and has been involved in a program with Sami Zayn ever since.

