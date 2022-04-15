Former WWE Champion wants to face Roman Reigns at Principality Stadium in Cardiff  

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre has made his case to be Roman Reigns' opponent for the stadium show in Cardiff on September 3.

Since Reigns' dominant run as Universal Champion began at SummerSlam 2020, The Tribal Chief has had a solid grip over not just the championship but the entire company. After capturing the WWE Championship from Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38, Reigns is now the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

A superstar who has yet to challenge Roman Reigns during his current reign is Drew McIntyre. During a recent interview with BT Sport, the Scotsman stated how he would love to take on Roman Reigns at WWE's upcoming show in Cardiff.

"Roman. He’s the Champion. I’ve been away from the title for a long time. We’re on a collision course. It is five months away, if somehow we could avoid each other for five months, it would be such a big match. Especially on UK soil, I can’t imagine the atmosphere for that match." H/T Twitter

Drew McIntyre @DMcIntyreWWE



WE DID IT!!! WWE @WWE



Details



BREAKING: For the first time in 30 years, WWE will bring a major stadium event to the United Kingdom at @principalitysta in Cardiff, Wales this September! 2 years ago I became WWE Champion and made it my mission to bring a major show to the UK…WE DID IT!!!

September's event in Cardiff will be the first time since 1992 that WWE has hosted a stadium show in the UK. As such, the company will be looking to put on the biggest card possible when they descend upon the Welsh capital later this year.

Roman Reigns wants more gold around The Bloodline's waist

After unifying both the WWE and Universal Championships at WrestleMania against Brock Lesnar, The Head of the table is hungry for more gold.

This past Friday on SmackDown, The Tribal Chief called upon his cousins, The Usos, to go after the RAW Tag Team Titles, as The Bloodline seeks to unify the tag team division, having already captured the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

With Reigns' words ringing in their ears, The Usos appeared on RAW this past Monday to challenge RK-Bro for their RAW Tag Team Titles.

If Jimmy and Jey are successful in their quest to unify the tag team championships, it would mark another historic win for The Bloodline.

Would you like to see Drew McIntyre take on Roman Reigns in Cardiff? Sound off in the comments!

Edited by Prem Deshpande