[SPOILER] Huge name reportedly set to make WWE return on next week's RAW

As per the latest reports, former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman is all set to make his huge return on the upcoming edition of RAW.

Braun Strowman was let go by WWE last year, in what many fans deemed as one of the biggest releases in a long time. Strowman was a major attraction on the main roster and his release left fans baffled.

Triple H was recently appointed as the head of creative. The Game has brought back several former superstars over the past few weeks, including Karrion Kross, Dakota Kai, and Dexter Lumis. If PWInsider's latest report is to be believed, Braun Strowman is the next former superstar to make his return to the company.

Strowman is reportedly set to return on the September 5, 2022 taping of RAW. A short while ago, Fightful reported that Triple H was allegedly interested in bringing Strowman back.

Braun Strowman did quite well for himself during his eight-year run in WWE

The Monster Among Men was quite a popular star during his stint on the main roster. He initially came up as a member of The Wyatt Family and was later pushed as a singles competitor.

Back in 2018, Strowman made a bold prediction about his future and stated that he would one day become a Hall of Famer.

“A lot of it is WWE Creative really hitting the nail on the head that we do, and the other half is just my work ethic. I want to be the best. I don’t believe going out and competing for second best. If I can’t be the best at something then I don’t want to do it, and that has always stuck with me. I had that mentality when I competed at World’s Strongest Man. I brought that mentality here. I am going to be a Hall of Famer. I am," he said. [H/T Give Me Sport]

Strowman won the Universal Title on one occasion during his run. He won the belt by putting down Hall of Famer Goldberg at WrestleMania 36 in 2020. It would be interesting to see how he fares under Triple H's creative vision.

