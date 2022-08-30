Triple H reportedly interested in bringing former Universal Champion back to WWE

Triple H doesn't appear to be slowing down when it comes to building up the rosters of RAW and SmackDown.

Since The Game has taken over as the head of WWE creative on the main roster, we have had the returns of Dakota Kai, Hit Row, Karrion Kross, Johnny Gargano, and more. But if recent reports are any indicator, he's just getting started.

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp (via Fightful Select), former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman has reportedly been "pitched or discussed" to make his return to the company. The Monster Among Men was surprisingly released by the company back in June of 2021.

Strowman has only wrestled eight times since his WWE release, half of them coming as part of the promotion he's currently running with EC3 called Control Your Narrative.

Despite not wrestling much, sources within the company had complimented the former Universal Champion for staying "ring ready" and have gone as far to say that he looks better now than he did when he was employed by the company.

Braun Strowman didn't spend anytime in Triple H's NXT

While Braun Strowman never had a run on Triple H's NXT, he did spend some time in the WWE Performance Center before being called up to the main roster by Vince McMahon.

Sapp attempted to get confirmation on this report through people in influence at WWE but couldn't get anyone to confirm or deny the discussions about Strowman on record.

While there's always a chance that Strowman will choose not to return to WWE, the company has discussed his comeback internally, and pitches have been made regarding his potential return.

Will The Monster Among Man be on his way back to WWE? Only time will tell.

What are your thoughts on Braun Strowman potentially returning to WWE? Is he the kind of hire you want to see Triple H make? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

