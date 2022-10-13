"You smell like s**t!" - Tyler1 recounts his first-ever interaction with Nickmercs at TwitchCon 2022

On October 12, Twitch powerhouse Tyler "Tyler1" returned from TwitchCon 2022 in San Diego and took the opportunity to share some stories and streamer encounters at the convention.

A viewer on the streamer's chat stated that fellow Twitch star Nicholas "Nickmercs" had made a comment on how Tyler1 smelled at TwitchCon.

The Missouri native replied and detailed his first-ever interaction with the FaZe Clan co-owner. He said:

"'Nickmercs just said T1 smell like p*ss.' Bro! I almost forgot, so I met Nickmercs for the first time, right? First thing, before this guy's even in range of me in IRL, he says, 'You smell like s**t!'"

Tyler1 gets roasted by Nickmercs at TwitchCon 2022 San Diego

During the October 12 League of Legends stream, Tyler's eye caught the attention of a Twitch viewer, commenting that Nickmercs had seemingly roasted the former for his body odor.

Tyler replied to the fan's comment by recalling his first-ever interaction with the FPS streamer. He claimed that the latter's initial response was to call out the former's body smell and added:

"I was like, 'What?!' As he was leaving, he's like, 'Oh, by the way, you actually smell like p*ss.' So I was like, [the streamer acts smelling himself]."

Timestamp: 03:03:14

The Twitch sensation claimed that he was "sweaty" following the TwitchCon meet-and-greet session earlier that day:

"Okay. It wasn't p*ss. I had a meet-and-greet earlier. I was a little sweaty. A little sweaty! He's overreacting."

The discussion on the subject concluded with Tyler1 saying:

"Nah, I don't use cologne. I use Old Spice."

The same day, Nickmercs reacted to Tyler's viral Twitch clip. The former started giggling and laughing as soon as the latter reminisced about their interaction. After the clip ended, Nickmercs said:

"That's my dog, man. I would never tell him if he wasn't my dog, man. I just let him go stinking. You know? He was stinking, man. He was stinky, bruh."

Fans react to the streamers' first-ever interaction at TwitchCon 2022

The YouTube comments section featured a handful of fan reactions, with one viewer claiming that streamers "have a meltdown" whenever they meet Tyler1 at events:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamers' interaction at TwitchCon 2022 San Diego (Image via Daily Tyler1 Clips/YouTube)

The conversation thread on Twitter attracted more than 19 fan reactions. Some of the most relevant replies were along these lines:

enflictt @Enflictt @MFAMCentral @NICKMERCS @loltyler1 Lmaoo I bet T1 do be a little smelly tho @MFAMCentral @NICKMERCS @loltyler1 Lmaoo I bet T1 do be a little smelly tho

The unexpected encounter and interaction between the two Twitch sensations was well-liked by numerous streaming community members on the social media platform.

