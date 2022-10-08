"You can't do that" - Mark Goldbridge distraught after getting sacked by his own club in FIFA 23

Football YouTuber Mark Goldbridge was in disbelief after getting "sacked" by the club he created in FIFA 23. The enigmatic streamer met his fate after a disastrous manager mode campaign in the game. His team, The United Stand F.C., lingered in the bottom three of the virtual Premier League table. The in-game chairmen had enough before sending Mark to the gallows.

Getting fired in FIFA games is not a surprising course of action. However, prior to getting terminated, the streamer was agitated by a viewer who kept suggesting his relegation. Moments later, Mark Goldbridge was laid off by his club. The entire sequence was a meme-worthy clip.

Reacting to the decision made by the in-game club, he exclaimed:

"You can't do that"

Mark Goldbridge trolled after getting sacked by his own created club

Mark Goldbridge is often synonymous with memes. His over-confidence and awkward approach has often made him the subject of humor. His latest stream produced yet another comical moment after Mark was seen berating a viewer in the chat who had opined on his apparent online demise. Seeing the comment, an agitated Mark said:

"'You'll be the first relegated manager Mark', what you talking about Caesar? You've said it twice and it still makes no sense"

Seconds later, Mark realized that the club that he had created in the game had sacked him. Reacting to the message, he exclaimed:

"Oh f**k off! You can't do that! You can't do that!...FIFA 23 is broken! You can't do that!...The game's bloody broken!"

He continued:

"That is ridiculous! They've just ruined the career mode! You can't do that! I'm playing bloody Brentford! Oh what a stupid bloody game! Like, it's the first season! We haven't got very good players. You've got to give me the season. For f**k's sake! I give up..."

How fans reacted to his meltdown

Mark has attained a cult-like status over the years. Seeing him rage during the live stream meant that fans had more moments to share among themselves. Looking at the clip, fans shared these reactions:

Fans react to Mark Getting sacked by his own club (Image via Mark Goldbridge That's Entertainment YouTube)

This is not the first time Mark Goldbridge has made it to the headlines this week. On Thursday, the UK YouTuber was seen playing a couple of FIFA games against Darren "IShowSpeed." Much to Mark's shock, the latter ended up prank-calling the police on him for defeating him. To read more about this story, click here.

