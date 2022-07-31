"You've changed me" - VTuber Veibae claims spending time with Sodapoppin has made her openly toxic

Chance "Sodapoppin" shared a comical moment on his latest Twitch stream with VTuber Veibae. Whilst competing in a game together, the latter accused him of making her "openly toxic." The English VTuber is among the most popular streamers in her genre with over 918K followers on Twitch.

Speaking to the Twitch veteran, Veibae explained how he has been a negative influence on her. Although the general consensus around her character is that she is already toxic, Veibae quipped:

"You've changed me."

Sodapoppin rages after Veibae blames him for failing in-game

Uploaded yesterday, the duo enjoyed a livestream together whilst playing the extremely popular game MultiVersus. The newly launched title was released earlier this month. Rapidly gaining plaudits, the online multiplayer can either be played as a team or solo.

While streaming, the VTuber solemnly declared that Sodapoppin's influence has turned her into a waspish person. She exclaimed:

"Ever since you came to my life, I've just been openly toxic. You've changed me."

However, the American streamer was not in the mood to entertain such allegations:

"You dare your da*n self. You've always been toxic, I've just unleashed you. That's the difference."

Veibae further replied:

"Yeah but...you know what I mean, at least I could like f***ing like tune it down."

After a brief pause, the English VTuber exclaimed "big" which provoked another response from the American streamer. The latter cried out:

"What!?"

Veibae subsequently went on to exclaim:

"Do something..."

A visibly frustrated Sodapoppin roared back:

"Shut the f**k up! I am."

The conversation turned more aggressive as Veibae offered a fierce response:

"You shut the f**k up. The only thing you are doing is nothing."

The humorous exchange carried on until the duo eventually lost the match. Unsurprisingly, both of them kept blaming each other vigorously.

Fans react to the duo's strange interaction

Fans shared their thoughts on the comical altercation between the two streamers. Teeming with aggression, the clip was ideal for trolling. The footage was captured and shared on r/LivestreamFail, which subsequently elicited hilarious reactions:

While both of them may have been bickering on stream, it is widely believed that the entire drama was choreographed as their off-screen friendship and frequent collaborations are well-known in the industry.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far