"You've got to have swag" - Trainwreckstv reacts as xQc discloses getting invited to Met Gala 2024

Kick streamer Tyler "Trainwreckstv" dished out his sartorial recommendations after fellow Kick streamer Felix "xQc" revealed during their stream together that he was invited to the upcoming Met Gala 2024 event. Streamers, of course, aren't usually considered a mainstream part of these shows. Met Gala, has historically always had athletes or Hollywood celebrities taking the red carpet. However, there has been a slight shift in the past few years with content creators gradually becoming a part of these celebrity-centric events.

As things stand, xQc, the popular Kick streamer will be heading to the popular Met Gala event. Trainwreckstv even gave his two cents on how he should dress up there, stating:

"You've got to have swag."

xQc reveals being invited to Met Gala 2024, says he was told by his agency

Streamer xQc is poised to make waves at the forthcoming Met Gala 2024 event. The streamer disclosed that his management informed him of the exclusive invitation he received. He said:

"Guys, I got invited to the Met Gala. Do I go?"

Omie, another streamer who was on the call with Felix at the time, responded:

"Yes, you should go. That's f**king crazy."

Trainwreckstv added:

"You've got to have swag though, you know what I'm saying? You gotta have swag, X. Who invited you?"

Felix responded that it was his manager who delivered him the news, stating:

"My manager just told me that."

Trainwreckstv also dropped his fashion tips, advising Felix not to rock up to the event wearing the clothes that he usually wears during streams. He said:

"This ain't no like, long sleeve shirt under a t-shirt type vibe. You gotta keep it swag out."

Felix responded:

"What if you do that though? What if everyone expects you to dress up as the same..."

Omie also chimed in, asking if Felix could take him as a "plus one." The streamer responded:

"Even if I had one, I'll probably not invite you."

Despite xQc's eccentric style, he is well-acquainted with owning high-end clothing and accessories. He's often spotted donning designer attire, even during his streams. Furthermore, he boasts a collection of luxurious timepieces, including a Richard Mille watch valued at $300,000.

