"Your frustration is understandable": Myth gives streaming advice to NRG Willius and other creators looking to diversify their content

Ali "Myth" recently took to Twitter to give some advice to up-and-coming content creators who feel like they have been typecast into certain niche categories that they are struggling to break out of.

The short clip that Ali posted was in response to a tweet from NRG Valorant streamer Willius, who had posted a short rant against people only looking at him as the "Valorant accent dude" despite him having much more to offer:

The rant (Image via Twitter)

As a pretty popular streamer who has been in the game for quite a long time, Myth took the opportunity to give some advice and acknowledged the problem being spoken about. Calling it a relatable issue, the YouTube Gaming streamer said:

"Your frustration in this tweet is honestly so f*cking understandable, and it is so relatable to, I think, so many content creators out there. Especially people that are blowing up on TikTok and this new wave of people who are blowing up on short-form content."

"Do less of old and more of new": Myth's advice on how to grow a streaming community by finding the right balance between virality and stability

Ali Kabbani, popularly known as Myth, is a popular streamer who primarily plays esports titles such as Valorant and Overwatch. He made a name for himself on Twitch during the heydays of Fornite. Willius is an up-and-coming streamer who was signed by NRG this June.

For those unaware of why he ranted about being thought of as someone who only has one trick up his sleeve, Willius is popular on YouTuber and TikTok as the 'Valorant Accent Guy.' Here is a clip of him showcasing the gimmick that has become his trademark:

However, it appears that he is fed up of people calling him the Valorant Accent Guy.

Hoping to help streamers who face the problem of being categorized as a "one-trick-pony," Myth gave his opinion about what he felt was the right thing to do for creators looking to break out of a stereotype.

"And I think the number one thing to keep in mind is just... as you are pushing your boundaries and expanding into what you are, what your full potential is, or whatever it is that you're doing, don't lose focus or get frustrated because that stuff isn't taking off as hard, but keep your sh*t going, your main sh*t going."

He also mentioned that creating consistently good content would allow streamers and content creators to build a loyal community that consisted of fans who appreciated them more than the game they were playing. Once creators are able to establish a community like this, switching content will not jeopardize their viewer base:

"And over time, I think you'll build an audience that likes you holistically for who you are, as long as you show that and as long as you stay consistent in posting the stuff that you want to post."

Myth acknowledged the difficulties of transforming from a dedicated channel to a variety streamer, something he has sort of done in his own career. Myth was initially a hardcore Fortnite player but is currently a much more varied streamer who also plays other types of games. He also warned that diversifying should not come at the cost of the quality of content:

"I know it could be incredibly frustrating over time though, to be stuck in a niche and to feel like... to be put in that box. But you just gotta keep pushing yourself, in a kind of constructed manner, out of it. While still delivering that content because it is kind of the hot shi*t."

Talking about people juggling two jobs, such as going to school and content creation, Myth pointed out that to effectively transfer the audience from one type of content to another, creators should probably try to gradually phase out older content:

"Give it a little bit, see how people take it. Maybe try different things, and then as that slowly starts picking up, maybe do less of the old sh*t and start doing more of that new shi*t. "

Twitter reacts to Myth's advice

Most of the feedback to his advice clip was positive, with fans and others in the streaming community adding their own insights into the content creation game.

WillIndian @WillIndian @Myth_ @will1us ^ that and just do the meta on twitch rn which is reacting to youtube videos. Myth may have said this already but people want a content creator they can relate to about their frustrations with how fucked the world is. jus a thought @Myth_ @will1us ^ that and just do the meta on twitch rn which is reacting to youtube videos. Myth may have said this already but people want a content creator they can relate to about their frustrations with how fucked the world is. jus a thought

ohbaited @ohbaited @Myth_ @will1us then he should really show people that hes more than that. Just making other kind of content wont do it. do something that just as many people will want to watch. people know him as such because thats the biggest thing hes done. @Myth_ @will1us then he should really show people that hes more than that. Just making other kind of content wont do it. do something that just as many people will want to watch. people know him as such because thats the biggest thing hes done.

Other streamers like Flexinja also shared their personal concerns with similar problems, such as being the 'Omen Guy' and how it can be restricting:

NRG Flexinja @flexinja



it can be so frustrating to be stuck in a content creator box. you’re doing so well despite that @will1us i’m the omen guy thats also known for choking people on twitter 🤠it can be so frustrating to be stuck in a content creator box. you’re doing so well despite that @will1us i’m the omen guy thats also known for choking people on twitter 🤠it can be so frustrating to be stuck in a content creator box. you’re doing so well despite that 💜

Natt @NattIsTaken

Best thing I can say is everyone has to grow. Not everyone will like it but it's necessary for success and overall happiness<3 @will1us I blew up off of Omegle content dressing as a girl. It was and still is something people always want from me and as a creator it feels very restricting.Best thing I can say is everyone has to grow. Not everyone will like it but it's necessary for success and overall happiness<3 @will1us I blew up off of Omegle content dressing as a girl. It was and still is something people always want from me and as a creator it feels very restricting. Best thing I can say is everyone has to grow. Not everyone will like it but it's necessary for success and overall happiness<3

Willius replied to Myth with his own clip, thanking the YouTuber for his insights. He opened up more about his concerns, saying that he was more afraid of people thinking he was "shallow" because they knew him from certain clips on the internet. In his case, these are the 'Valorant Accent Guy' clips. According to the Twitch streamer, he is more concerned with the wider perception the stereotype generates.

Persephone @Persephone_VAL @NattIsTaken

Really can't win.. @will1us Mostly it's also such a double edged Sword.. like the content you blew up from is what people know you for so they complain when you make changes to the content but when you post a video that's back to the roots they call you talentless and an OTP..Really can't win.. @NattIsTaken @will1us Mostly it's also such a double edged Sword.. like the content you blew up from is what people know you for so they complain when you make changes to the content but when you post a video that's back to the roots they call you talentless and an OTP.. Really can't win..

Twitter user @Persephone_VAL puts it well when they say fame from viral clips is a double-edged sword. On the one hand, they get you wide recognition, but on the other hand, you often get typecasted as a certain type of content creator.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes