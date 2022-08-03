Myth's top 5 Fortnite stream moments

Ali "Myth" recently transitioned from Twitch to YouTube with much fanfare. Ali started streaming eight years ago in 2016 and has become a highly popular streamer. He began his Twitch career in 2016 by streaming a now-dead MOBA called Paragon, created by Epic Games.

However, his streaming career took off after he started playing Epic's battle royale Fortnite in 2017. Twitch Tracker claims that he became well-known shortly after beginning to play the new game, gaining over three million followers by the middle of 2018.

With his move to YouTube in 2022, let's take a moment to look back at some of his best Fortnite moments, which allowed Myth to burst onto the streaming scene in the first place.

Note: This list is subjective and is based on the author's opinions.

Myth's 5 unforgettable Fortnite moments

5) The 'build fight' clip

During his Fortnite days, Myth was one of the top streamers and players on Twitch, attracting thousands of viewers to his daily streams. Many lauded his skill in the game, which drove his channel's rapid growth during the battle royale era.

One of his most watched clips on the platform is the 'build fight' clip, showcasing his building and shooting skills. In the clip, he is locked in a one-on-one situation against an opponent and has to employ his building and shooting skills to eliminate his opponent after an intense fight.

4) Long-distance RPG snipe

RPGs are an OP weapon in the right hands. At his peak, Myth was a force to be reckoned with. In a famous clip from back in his Fortnite days, the streamer confidently sniped at an opponent from afar with an RPG. The best part was his confidence in killing someone before he even shot the RPG.

"You guys want to see the best RPG snipe of all time?"

Fans will always remember the look of satisfaction and his "I told you so" face as he turned towards the camera after hitting the impossible shot.

3) Impersonating Greekgodx before landing

Streaming is not just about gaming. Streamers often have to employ other comedic tactics to keep their viewers entertained. Myth is a well-known mimic. He is famous for his patent impersonations of xQc. Back in 2019, a clip of him copying the streamer Greekgodx before dropping from the Battle Bus went viral.

In a spot-on impersonation of the British streamer, Ali did a small bit by saying:

"Alright, chat, listen here. We got TSM Mythical in the chat, alright, boys? Alright? Eh? Any poggers in the chat? Any truers? Any truers in chat, LOL Ws? [Laughs like Greekgodx] Actually true chat, actually true."

2) Self-riding a rocket

After RPGs were added to Fortnite Battle Royale, players tried to find all sorts of tricks to do with them. Killing opponents aside, some gamers quickly realized that players could ride the rockets to travel large distances. Myth, however, took it to the next level.

He managed to control a Guided Missile in such a way that he could get on it. Surprising himself, he did it effortlessly and let out a short scream of joy. The excitement got the better of him, though, as he could not build fast enough to break his fall and died due to fall damage.

1) The Pokimane banter with Ninja

He and Ninja were arguably the best Fortnite streamers on Twitch. Both the creators had huge fanbases and used to play together sometimes. In one of those sessions, Ninja decided to tease him about his connection with Twitch star Pokimane:

"So what's going on with you and this, uh, this girl you're playing with all the time?"

When Myth replied in the negative, Ninja started pulling his leg, hinting that if both of them got together romantically, then they could cook for each other in such a way that neither's stream would get disturbed:

"You need to start a relationship with her, move in. And then, have like, stream schedules which overlap a little bit, like, also don't. So that when she's free or when you're free, you guys can get food for one another, and there's your food problem solved."

Myth and Pokimane have collaborated multiple times on stream. During Fornite's heyday, the duo would play the game a lot. The banter drew a lot of attention, and the clip is still his most viewed clip of all time with over 1.8 million views.

