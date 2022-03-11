10 most mysterious Fortnite myths, busted

Over the years, Fortnite has seen some amazing content be it the storyline or the events. Epic Games has done a commendable job keeping loopers glued to the game with new cosmetics and features of the game.

Gamers have had a wonderful time exploring all the new features of the island. Over time, some of these new aspects have given birth to rumors and myths that continue to exist even to this day.

In an attempt to answer these queries, this article will reveal ten Fortnite myths and bust them.

Ten Fortnite myths busted

1) Break the sky barrier with Port-a-Fort

The myth states that gamers can break the sky barrier by using the Port-a-Fort. Loopers just needed to build structures to the ultimate level and, after that, deploy a Port-a-Fort to break the limit.

However, the Port-a-Fort vanishes as soon as it is deployed. Hence, the Fortnite myth is busted.

2) Midas flopper is there in the game

Based on leaks, the Midas Flopper turns the entire inventory into a Legendary rarity. So it's certain that gamers will try to get their hands on it. However, it turns out that even though the fish exists in the in-game files, their spawn rate is 0. Hence, the myth is busted.

3) Fishing with Thor's hammer

Back in Fortnite Season 4, gamers could blow up a fishing pool using anything. This rewarded gamers with some unique items as loot. However, the myth was that it worked with the Mythic weapon that belonged to Thor.

Although the stunt worked with gauntlets, bows, rockets, and everything else, Thor's weapon failed to yield results, busting the myth wide open.

4) Gas can blow up fishing holes

Similar to the myth mentioned above, gamers believed that exploding a gas can in the fishing hole would cause it to blow up and give a hefty loot.

However, the myth was busted as it turned out that the gas can blow for sure but does not give any loot to loopers.

5) Use Henchmen chest as Mystique

Mystique's built-in emote lets gamers change their appearance to the one they eliminated last. This led gamers to believe that impersonating a Henchman would allow them to open the chests.

Unfortunately, the trick didn't work in Fortnite, and other Henchmen still saw gamers as normal players. Needless to say, the chests didn't work out, and hence the myth was busted.

6) Shadow Henchmen would revive Shadow Midas

It is believed that the couple of Shadow Henchmen roaming the island will revive Shadow Midas if he's knocked out.

Although the claim made sense, the outcome didn't. The duo didn't even bother to revive Shadow Midas when he was dropped in front of them.

7) Slide faster with a Pepper

Having a pepper gives gamers slightly faster movement in the game. A myth popped up in the community that gamers can slide faster after having a pepper.

Unfortunately, the trick doesn't work and gamers slide at the same speed.

8) Stacking items in tents for the next match

While gamers can certainly stack weapons to use in the next match, a myth popped up that the same can be done with items as well.

The slots are specific to weapons and will not allow stacking items. Hence, the myth is busted.

9) Visit the Spawn Island with Quadcrashers

Visiting Spawn Island in Fortnite was fun and gamers explored it using the UFOs. Players were curious whether the same could be done with the Quadcrashers.

The vehicles will definitely work for a while and start the journey towards the spawn island. However, they will break mid-point, causing gamers to hang in the air without any action.

10) Launch the Caretakers

Back in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, the Cube Queen arrived with the monstrous Caretakers. Gamers were curious to know if they could launch the beasts using the launchpad.

The device gets activated and prepares to launch the Caretakers. But owing to its massive size, it fails to do so, thereby busting the myth.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

