"Your window fell bro": Twitch streamer's monitor breaks after window falls on her setup while streaming

Twitch streamer HunnyChai recently took to Twitter to post a picture of her broken monitor and subsequently shared a clip of the window over her setup falling on it midstream.

The relatively small-time streamer primarily plays a lot of shooter games on her Twitch channel, such as Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2. The clip of her window smashing into the monitor gained quite some traction after esports personality Jake Lucky shared it on his Twitter feed, and one user said:

"Oh my god, my monitor": Twitch streamer's monitor breaks after window falls on it midstream

Unlike video content, livestreaming has the added benefit (or disadvantage, depending on the perspective) of catching some truly unanticipated moments. While IRL streaming does increase the chances of random events happening, disasters can also strike while broadcasting from the comfort of one’s home.

As illustrated by HunnyChai, she was in for quite a shock in her Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 stream today. Almost three hours into the broadcast, the window above her monitor fell on it, and looks like it caused extensive damage, as per the the photos she shared.

HunnyChai's tweet showcasing the broken monitor (Image via Twitter)

The streamer was not alone in her disbelief as her followers too couldn't understand how such an event could have happened. It was fellow streamer ThePupperLover's query about the clip that made HunnyChai share the clip on Twitter.

Considering a lot of people potentially have their setups next to a window, one Twitter user rightfully expressed fear of this having to others:

In a subsequent tweet, HunnyChai showcased the 'culprit,' that is, the window responsible for the damage caused to her streaming/gaming setup. She further explained that she had to use duct tape on it because it wasn't staying in place otherwise:

this is the culprit lmao i taped one side because it doesn't click in and i didn't know

Naturally, HunnyChai had to end the stream because of the damage to her monitor. The incident was evidently very surprising to the streamer too, as she gasped in shock when the window fell on her setup:

"What the f*ck?"

Another person in the room was equally surprised at the occurrence:

"The whole window! Holy sh*t."

Timestamp 2:54:12

HunnyChai promptly checked on the monitor, sensing its damage:

"Oh my god, my monitor bruh... Let's see, I'm so f*cking scared."

After realizing the extent of the crack, the Warzone content creator showed the audience what the monitor looked like:

"Guys, come here... You guys, you're not gonna believe what just happened."

Twitter reactions to the clip

Here are some of the reactions from Twitter as the clip got more and more views after being shared by internet personalities. A few even had quite a few memes ready to go:

Hyphy @gg_Hyphy

Right Tackle

Window Right Tackle Thee Ohio State University

The Windows update came at the wrong time

Her reaction is so funny "wtf?" Lol

going live with a new monitor it's 23.8in 75hz, my last one was 32in 165hz we'll see how it goes

HunnyChai is a relatively small-time Twitch streamer with around 250 followers at the time of writing this piece. Thankfully, she was not hurt in the incident and started streaming on another monitor in couple of hours after ending the eventful stream from earlier.

