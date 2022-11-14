Create

"your a winner in my heart Deji" - Fans celebrate as Deji survives 6 rounds against Floyd Mayweather Jr.

By Shreyan Mukherjee
Modified Nov 14, 2022 12:32 PM IST
Fans react to Deji
Fans react to Deji's fight vs. Floyd Mayweather Jr. (Image via Twitter)

British YouTube star Deji, formerly known as ComedyShortsGamer, nearly went the distance against none other than boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. Seeing the 25-year-old survive six out of the eight rounds against the former world champion prompted fans to share their celebratory reactions on social media.

Deji, who lost his first three influencer boxing bouts, managed to secure his first win earlier this year against fellow content creator FouseyTube. Many eyebrows were raised at the announcement of the YouTuber's exhibition fight against Mayweather. However, seeing the YouTuber holding his own yesterday was considered a "dub" for the latter.

Fans flooded Twitter with comments, with one user saying:

"your a winner in my heart Deji"
@Deji your a winner in my heart Deji https://t.co/SCbVaPWT34

"Proud of you bro" - KSI congratulates Deji on surviving six rounds against Mayweather Jr.

Although the relationship between the two Olatunji brothers, JJ "KSI" and Deji, has been strenuous in the past, there was nothing but respect for each other yesterday.

KSI was also seen in his brother's changing room prior to the fight. Complimenting his younger brother, the Sidemen member said:

Proud of you bro @Deji

KSI was not the only influencer in expressing their words. Jake Paul, a long-time rival of JJ, took to his Twitter account to quote a tweet by the YouTuber. He posted:

I like the way this kid thinks twitter.com/deji/status/15…

Despite the match ending with an unofficial victory for Floyd, fans around the globe shared their celebratory reactions to the YouTuber. Here are some of the notable ones:

KSI, Jake Paul, Andrew Tate, Tyron Woodley and Tommy Fury are all ringside for this Deji Mayweather fight.This could end crazy…
Deji really did push ups mid rounds with Floyd like KSI 😭 https://t.co/uOGAOUWAJl
Obviously Floyd was gonna win but we all must respect @Deji for even stepping into the ring with him…
🤯 This man really just fought @FloydMayweather (and gave him a black eye).We are so proud of you, @Deji ❤️ https://t.co/JkAG2H2apB
Deji mayweather definitely wasn’t the most entertaining show but ayyy respects 💪🏼
Tbh I appreciate Floyd for not really hurting Deji.. Proud of deji for getting out there. Floyd still got those instincts sheez. But hey Deji can say he gave Floyd a shiner 😅. More than a lot of fighters can say 😤
Huge respect to Deji for stepping in the ring, a huge step in the right direction for the YouTube community! https://t.co/cJBjwZJoVz

Sidemen members who attended the match also came forward to share their affection:

The Sidemen congratulating @Deji on his fight! #MayweatherDeji https://t.co/eR8pEZuuyA

"I wouldn't mind fighting Justin Bieber" - YouTuber calls out popular musician Justin Bieber post-fight

If fighting Floyd Mayweather Jr. raised eyebrows, the next possible opponent for the younger of the two Olatunji brothers is even more surprising. When asked if he would like to challenge anyone specifically, the 25-year-old YouTuber stated:

"I' wouldn't mind fighting Justin Bieber, Liam Payne, anyone who wants it really, I'm on all the smoke!"

What did Floyd say about the match?

Being a multi-time world champion meant that Floyd was able to defeat his opponent without too much fuss. However, in one of the rounds, the latter caught him off guard, causing a cut near his eyes.

In a post-match interview, he said:

"I'm glad that Deji landed a good shot. This is part of fighting, this is part of entertaining."

KSI is expected to return to boxing with his Misfits Boxing event in January. It will not be surprising if his younger brother is placed on the fight card for the event.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
