"your a winner in my heart Deji" - Fans celebrate as Deji survives 6 rounds against Floyd Mayweather Jr.

British YouTube star Deji, formerly known as ComedyShortsGamer, nearly went the distance against none other than boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. Seeing the 25-year-old survive six out of the eight rounds against the former world champion prompted fans to share their celebratory reactions on social media.

Deji, who lost his first three influencer boxing bouts, managed to secure his first win earlier this year against fellow content creator FouseyTube. Many eyebrows were raised at the announcement of the YouTuber's exhibition fight against Mayweather. However, seeing the YouTuber holding his own yesterday was considered a "dub" for the latter.

Fans flooded Twitter with comments, with one user saying:

"your a winner in my heart Deji"

"Proud of you bro" - KSI congratulates Deji on surviving six rounds against Mayweather Jr.

Although the relationship between the two Olatunji brothers, JJ "KSI" and Deji, has been strenuous in the past, there was nothing but respect for each other yesterday.

KSI was also seen in his brother's changing room prior to the fight. Complimenting his younger brother, the Sidemen member said:

KSI was not the only influencer in expressing their words. Jake Paul, a long-time rival of JJ, took to his Twitter account to quote a tweet by the YouTuber. He posted:

Despite the match ending with an unofficial victory for Floyd, fans around the globe shared their celebratory reactions to the YouTuber. Here are some of the notable ones:

george @StokeyyG2 KSI, Jake Paul, Andrew Tate, Tyron Woodley and Tommy Fury are all ringside for this Deji Mayweather fight.



KSI NEWS @ksinews_ Deji really did push ups mid rounds with Floyd like KSI Deji really did push ups mid rounds with Floyd like KSI 😭 https://t.co/uOGAOUWAJl

slipz @shotbyslipz Obviously Floyd was gonna win but we all must respect @Deji for even stepping into the ring with him… Obviously Floyd was gonna win but we all must respect @Deji for even stepping into the ring with him…

Slim Albaher @SlimmySlim94 🏼 Deji mayweather definitely wasn’t the most entertaining show but ayyy respects Deji mayweather definitely wasn’t the most entertaining show but ayyy respects 💪🏼

FaZe Sensei @FaZe_Sensei



Proud of deji for getting out there. Floyd still got those instincts sheez.



But hey Deji can say he gave Floyd a shiner . More than a lot of fighters can say Tbh I appreciate Floyd for not really hurting Deji..Proud of deji for getting out there. Floyd still got those instincts sheez.But hey Deji can say he gave Floyd a shiner. More than a lot of fighters can say Tbh I appreciate Floyd for not really hurting Deji.. Proud of deji for getting out there. Floyd still got those instincts sheez. But hey Deji can say he gave Floyd a shiner 😅. More than a lot of fighters can say 😤

Airrack @airrack Huge respect to Deji for stepping in the ring, a huge step in the right direction for the YouTube community! Huge respect to Deji for stepping in the ring, a huge step in the right direction for the YouTube community! https://t.co/cJBjwZJoVz

Sidemen members who attended the match also came forward to share their affection:

"I wouldn't mind fighting Justin Bieber" - YouTuber calls out popular musician Justin Bieber post-fight

If fighting Floyd Mayweather Jr. raised eyebrows, the next possible opponent for the younger of the two Olatunji brothers is even more surprising. When asked if he would like to challenge anyone specifically, the 25-year-old YouTuber stated:

"I' wouldn't mind fighting Justin Bieber, Liam Payne, anyone who wants it really, I'm on all the smoke!"

What did Floyd say about the match?

Being a multi-time world champion meant that Floyd was able to defeat his opponent without too much fuss. However, in one of the rounds, the latter caught him off guard, causing a cut near his eyes.

In a post-match interview, he said:

"I'm glad that Deji landed a good shot. This is part of fighting, this is part of entertaining."

KSI is expected to return to boxing with his Misfits Boxing event in January. It will not be surprising if his younger brother is placed on the fight card for the event.

