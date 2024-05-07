YouTube star MrBeast is giving away 26 Teslas to commemorate his 26th birthday

May 7 is YouTube star Jimmy Donaldson aka MrBeast's birthday, and to mark his 26th birthday, he has organized a giveaway on Instagram where fans stand to win 26 Tesla cars.

In a video shared on Instagram, MrBeast explained that he had bought 26 Teslas to mark his birthday, one of which is the recently released Cybertruck model. He went on to announce a giveaway, stating the rules for the competition:

"I just turned 26-years-old. And to celebrate, I purchased 26 Teslas, one of which is a Tesla Cybertruck, that I am going to be giving away in this post right here. All you have to do to win one of these Teslas is like this post and leave a comment tagging two of your friends. Make sure you are following me so I can DM you if you win."

Everything you need to know about MrBeast Tesla Giveaway Sweepstakes: Eligibility, dates, and rules explored

As mentioned, MrBeast is known for his large giveaways for the community along with other charitable endeavors. Over the years, he has made several viral videos giving away expensive cars, houses, and just plain cash to viewers, fans, and strangers alike.

Therefore giving away 26 Teslas on his 26th birthday is not very far-fetched. Those interested in participating can apply until 11:59 pm ET on May 10. Instructions are fairly simple and need the participants to like the Instagram post, comment below it, and tag two of their friends. The rules make it clear that the comment's content will not be judged.

Candidates from these countries can participate in MrBeast's Tesla Giveaway:

US Residents (excluding NY, FL)

Australia

Canada

Chile

metropolitan France

Germany

India

Japan

Mexico

South Korea

United Kingdom

The participant also must be at least 18 years old, or of legal age in their state of residence. The winners will be contacted via Instagram on May 11, and failure to respond to the DM within 72 hours of selection will automatically forfeit their eligibility.

There are a total of 26 Tesla cars up for the giveaway, with one grand prize consisting of a Cybertruck and 25 normal prizes consisting of a Tesla Model 3. Winners have the option to request a cash prize instead of the car, with the Grand Prize winner getting the option to get $120,000 while the others can ask for $39,000.

This means MrBeast's 26th birthday Tesla giveaway has a total prize pool of about $1,095,000, befitting the world-famous YouTuber who is currently locked in a battle for the top spot on the platform with T-Series.