"Please remember to take care of yourselves" - YouTuber dizzy explains why he has been off-stream lately

Apex Legends-turned-Valorant streamer and YouTuber Coby "dizzy" Meadows has once again decided to take a break from streaming, citing mental health issues.

One of the very first legends of Apex Legends, the American streamer had seemingly dropped off the face of the earth for six months back in 2020, before suddenly announcing his intention to play Valorant at the beginning of 2021.

Appearing to repeat the pattern, Coby had stopped streaming at the end of last month and there had been no activity on his socials for 15 or so days. Instead of leaving his fans in the dark like last time, however, the streamer tweeted out an explanation for his absence today.

Valorant streamer dizzy is battling anxiety, hopes to get back after recovery

dizzy @dizzy PEACE AND LOVE hey all, recently i’ve been dealing w some severe anxiety and have been put on some medications but my body is still getting used to it. i’m hoping to be back to streaming soon. please remember to take care of yourselvesPEACE AND LOVE hey all, recently i’ve been dealing w some severe anxiety and have been put on some medications but my body is still getting used to it. i’m hoping to be back to streaming soon. please remember to take care of yourselves ❤️ PEACE AND LOVE

It appears that he has been on anxiety treatment for and still requires some time to adjust to the medication.

But he seems hopeful to be returning to streaming soon. By telling his 148K fans on Twitter about his mental health, the streamer signed off his tweet with words of encouragement for everyone to take care of their own mental health.

With this tweet, dizzy has joined fellow streamers such as Mizkif and Pokimane who have also openly talked about their mental health issues. Slots streamer Trainwreckstv recently announced a community mental health program, pointing to the rising acceptance and awareness of mental health problems in the streaming community.

Looking back at the former Apex pro's tweet history, it does seem he had been having a tough time for some time:

dizzy @dizzy Alone In My Castle Alone In My Castle

Depression makes people socially anxious so they refrain from talking to others. Perhaps he was describing this very thing when he tweeted about having "NPC energy."

dizzy @dizzy i have npc energy i have npc energy https://t.co/88caBHPBbq

Fans react to dizzy's tweet about being on anxiety medication

Fans came out in full force in an outpouring of love and support for the YouTuber in reply to his tweet. Some related their own personal experiences with anxiety.

vincent van de perre @VincentPerre @dizzy Man im getting meds too for anxiety they make me crazy lazy its so anoying. Almost feels like ik walking on clouds and i dont like it. @dizzy Man im getting meds too for anxiety they make me crazy lazy its so anoying. Almost feels like ik walking on clouds and i dont like it.

QuddusBilal1 @Fluxisback @VincentPerre @dizzy Same I got off them and the colors in life is back but make sure when u get off them u don’t go back to living how u did before try a change of scenario as u ween off @VincentPerre @dizzy Same I got off them and the colors in life is back but make sure when u get off them u don’t go back to living how u did before try a change of scenario as u ween off

KrackdTV @K1ll5w17chT @dizzy hey i know the feeling ive dealt with anxiety all my life and maybe this wont help maybe it will but one thing that helps me with my anxiety is catching myself with my thoughts learning what thoughts create the anxiety for me its death i something think about my death boom @dizzy hey i know the feeling ive dealt with anxiety all my life and maybe this wont help maybe it will but one thing that helps me with my anxiety is catching myself with my thoughts learning what thoughts create the anxiety for me its death i something think about my death boom

ATR Pigeon @ATR_Pigeon 🤝 @dizzy I've literally just come off mine, too many side effects that were just debilitating. Good luck though dude, hope they work @dizzy I've literally just come off mine, too many side effects that were just debilitating. Good luck though dude, hope they work 💪🤝

Others hoped for a fast recovery and sent in their well wishes.

thekine @thekinetv @dizzy Love you man hope you feel better fast. Always here for you bruddah <3 @dizzy Love you man hope you feel better fast. Always here for you bruddah <3

S1GMA @amxnsharma @dizzy take care dizzaayy <3, no problem streamin, streams can wait but health cannot get well soon champ @dizzy take care dizzaayy <3, no problem streamin, streams can wait but health cannot get well soon champ

mihir @loopyVAL @dizzy much love dizzy, can’t wait for your twitch takeover real soon @dizzy much love dizzy, can’t wait for your twitch takeover real soon 💜

Streamers such as NiceWigg and gaming personalities like Jake Lucky also added comforting words.

NiceWigg @NiceWigg @dizzy Love you so much, I’m proud of you for taking care of yourself man. Here if you need me. @dizzy Love you so much, I’m proud of you for taking care of yourself man. Here if you need me.

With 463K subs on YouTube and 865K followers on Twitch, dizzy has amassed quite a following and his ardous fans clearly want their favourite streamer back. Let's hope he makes a quick recovery and maybe his experience can help spread more awareness about mental health among his viewers and the streaming community as a whole.

