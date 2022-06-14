"Please remember to take care of yourselves" - YouTuber dizzy explains why he has been off-stream lately

Apex Legends-turned-Valorant streamer and YouTuber Coby "dizzy" Meadows has once again decided to take a break from streaming, citing mental health issues.
One of the very first legends of Apex Legends, the American streamer had seemingly dropped off the face of the earth for six months back in 2020, before suddenly announcing his intention to play Valorant at the beginning of 2021.
Appearing to repeat the pattern, Coby had stopped streaming at the end of last month and there had been no activity on his socials for 15 or so days. Instead of leaving his fans in the dark like last time, however, the streamer tweeted out an explanation for his absence today.
Valorant streamer dizzy is battling anxiety, hopes to get back after recovery
It appears that he has been on anxiety treatment for and still requires some time to adjust to the medication.
But he seems hopeful to be returning to streaming soon. By telling his 148K fans on Twitter about his mental health, the streamer signed off his tweet with words of encouragement for everyone to take care of their own mental health.
With this tweet, dizzy has joined fellow streamers such as Mizkif and Pokimane who have also openly talked about their mental health issues. Slots streamer Trainwreckstv recently announced a community mental health program, pointing to the rising acceptance and awareness of mental health problems in the streaming community.
Looking back at the former Apex pro's tweet history, it does seem he had been having a tough time for some time:
Depression makes people socially anxious so they refrain from talking to others. Perhaps he was describing this very thing when he tweeted about having "NPC energy."
Fans react to dizzy's tweet about being on anxiety medication
Fans came out in full force in an outpouring of love and support for the YouTuber in reply to his tweet. Some related their own personal experiences with anxiety.
Others hoped for a fast recovery and sent in their well wishes.
Streamers such as NiceWigg and gaming personalities like Jake Lucky also added comforting words.
With 463K subs on YouTube and 865K followers on Twitch, dizzy has amassed quite a following and his ardous fans clearly want their favourite streamer back. Let's hope he makes a quick recovery and maybe his experience can help spread more awareness about mental health among his viewers and the streaming community as a whole.