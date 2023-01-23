YouTuber Fidias finally hugs Elon Musk after months of waiting, fans react

Fifi Panayiotou, or "Fidias," a 26-year-old YouTuber, has finally achieved his long-awaited goal of embracing Tesla CEO and currently the second richest man in the world, Elon Musk.

For those unaware, Fidias has been sharing YouTube shorts for the past three months or so, with one objective in mind - "hug" Elon. Despite being evicted from outside SpaceX's premises, the YouTuber appeared to stick to his goal. After traveling to the Twitter HQ in San Francisco, the creator finally received a hug from the new Twitter CEO.

Although he is yet to post a fully-fledged video documenting his journey, he did, however, post a picture of them on Twitter which garnered over 26.1 million views coupled with over 129K likes and 4K replies.

"Man of his words" - Fans react as Elon Musk gives YouTuber Fidias much-awaited hug

Fidias' quest to embrace Elon Musk was not easy. The series originally started as an extension of a previous upload titled "I Shook The Top 100 YouTuber's Hands." However, after his 99th greeting, which was given to Jimmy "MrBeast," Fidias revealed that the 100th subject to be included in his video would be Elon Musk.

Following that, the YouTuber began uploading a series of YouTube shorts detailing his quest to hug the Twitter CEO. In November 2022, the creator received heavy backlash after urging his fans to spam comments on Elon's mother's Instagram post to let the latter know of his objectives.

Fifi, however, soon apologized for his actions. Regardless of the controversy, he carried on with his goal in mind. It appears that he has finally accomplished his plans of hugging Elon. The YouTuber shared a short video explaining that he had gotten in touch with Elon's bodyguard, who gave him the cue.

Several users shared their reactions. One of them tweeted a video embed of Elon Musk being swarmed by children during the FIFA World Cup 2022. In the video, a group of boys encouraged Elon to make Fidias' dream come true. In response, the former agreed to "high" him:

Another fan pointed out the children's contribution towards the YouTuber's goals. They said:

Fans continued to shower their love:

Here are some of the other relevant reactions:

One user compared the duo's picture to that of Tony Stark and Peter Parker:

Fifi's YouTube video detailing how he accomplished his goals is expected to be uploaded later today (January 23).

