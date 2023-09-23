YouTuber Kwebbelkop releases AI 2.0 after failure of first AI experiment, fans remain disgruntled

Jordi Van Den Bussche, better known as Kwebbelkop, gained significant attention in August 2023 when he introduced his AI-generated virtual persona on his YouTube channel, resembling a VTuber's 3D design. Nonetheless, this move faced criticism from some quarters, with accusations that it appeared inorganic and was primarily driven by financial motives.

Yesterday (September 22, 2023), the YouTuber took to his channel to announce that he has taken all the criticism to heart. Consequently, he has made the decision to introduce the second generation of his AI persona.

Kwebbelkop retracts AI 1.0, introduced AI 2.0 with a real-life touch

Unlike the previous version, which was 3D animated, this new iteration employs his actual face and authentic voice, albeit enhanced and refined by AI technology. Here's a side by side by side comparison of the two AI models:

Side-by-side comparison of the new model vs. the previous one (Image via YouTube)

Kwebbelkop faced criticism from various angles, with many believing that his previous AI venture was simply a convenient means to avoid putting in the traditional effort while still profiting from YouTube. Others simply longed to see the genuine YouTuber back on their screens.

In response to the criticism, the YouTuber released a three-minute video in which he announced his decision to retract the 1.0 version of himself, stating that the model was prematurely released. He said:

"I made a mistake. I decided to share a Kwebbelkop AI with the world when he wasn't 100% ready. He hadn't fully matured it."

Interestingly, at the conclusion of the video, he disclosed that the entire video had been created by AI technology, featuring his actual face and voice. He said:

"Every second you've been watching of this video so far has been completely AI-generated. The Kwebbelkop you're seeing on the screen right now is not really me."

Fans critical of AI version 2.0

Fans have evidently remained unimpressed with his latest project, as the new video received a less-than-enthusiastic response. Here are some of the notable reactions:

Fans disgruntled after latest AI video released by the YouTuber (Image via YouTube)

It's apparent that the YouTuber has not succeeded in winning over his fans with his updated AI project. Whether he decides to proceed with this venture, despite the online criticism, remains to be seen.