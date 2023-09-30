An engineering YouTuber by the name of Danny Lum has caused quite a stir in the Valorant community after making a real-life Killjoy turret that works. With the help of Red Bull and months of hard work, Danny not only 3D-printed the whole gadget but also managed to use AI and machine learning to train it to shoot at actual people.

Being the first agent to be released post Valorant's full release, Killjoy and her turret are perhaps one of the most iconic abilities in the game. Combining intel with the ability to inflict damage on opponents, the turret is a beloved part of the German character's arsenal, and Danny Lum's real-life model has naturally garnered a lot of attention.

The initial showcase went live on the Red Bull LFG gaming channel about a week ago. Today, Danny released a more detailed video going behind the scenes about the turret's engineering and programming.

"This is insane": Valorant fans react as Danny Lum showcases how he made a real-life Killjoy turret

The whole project took the YouTuber around six months to complete, and the results are well worth it. The Killjoy turret not only looks strikingly similar to the in-game model, but just like in Valorant, it can track and shoot at people who step into its field of vision, which extends to 30 feet.

What's more, the AI-powered turret was trained by Danny Lum to recognize Killjoy's iconic yellow colored jacket, and it refuses to shoot at people wearing it. Fans of the game were obviously stoked with the project, and a clip from the video was also shared by Esports professional Jake Lucky on X, formerly Twitter, causing it to go viral.

As of writing, the clip has over 900K views on X, with many in the Valorant community reacting to it with enthusiasm. Some viewers also revealed that they had wanted to see a real-life version of the Killjoy turret for some time, with one X user calling the project insane:

"That is insane, haha. I was hoping it will come to life someday."

Others have made jokes about the technology's application in paintball and mostly had positive things to say about the passion project.

This is not even Danny Lum's first foray into making Valorant utilities in real life. The YouTuber had made a functioning Raze boombot last year, which caught Red Bull's attention. Fans who are in LA next week can see the Killjoy turret being demonstrated live at the upcoming Red Bull Double Agent show match on October 2.

It will feature popular names, such as the Cloud9 roster playing against the Moist x Shopify Rebellion team owned by famous YouTube streamer Ludwig.