YouTuber in tears after Kai Cenat reacts to his video

Up-and-coming video editor turned YouTuber Shani is winning hearts after a clip of him crying in joy went viral. Shani's reaction resulted from Twitch streamer Kai Cenat watching his montage video on stream.

Shani has been associated with brands such as Sidemen and Team Liquid but has recently started releasing his content on YouTube. Since the massive success of his video on IShowSpeed, Shani has been getting a steady stream of subscribers to his channel.

The clip of him breaking down while watching Kai Cenat's reaction to his video was shared by Jake Lucky and immediately caught the attention of Twitter. Community members praised Shani for leaving his comfort zone and diversifying his content.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky



He has gained over 40,000 subscribers in just 4 days... incredible

"He's gonna watch this?: Shani loses it after Kai Cenat reacts to his video on stream

In the clip, the YouTuber can be seen with a look of wild surprise as he realizes that the Streamer of the Year would react to his video on stream to tens of thousands.

"He's gonna watch this?"

Shortly after Kai Cenat started watching his content, Shani started losing his composure and shed tears of joy. At times, he had to cover his face to contain his excitement:

"Holy sh*t, he's watching it!"

The video titled The Untold Story of Kai Cenat is a 15-minute-long montage of clips from Kai's career as the YouTuber gives a detailed summary of the streamer's rise to the top from his days of creating short-form content on Facebook.

At the time of writing, it has over 3K views and is yet to go viral, unlike the Untold Story of IShowSpeed uploaded in January, which has over a million views.

Timestamp 19:26:43

Regardless, Twitter had quite a lot of positive reactions to the news. Here are some of the ways they praised Shani, who, at the time of writing, has crossed the 50k subscriber mark, thanks to all the buzz created online:

Kai was in the middle of doing a Mafiathon when he reacted to the video on stream a couple of days ago when one of his moderators suggested he watch it by spamming the documentary link in the chat. With his meteoric rise to fame over the last year, the streamer has become the subject of many such videos.

The 21-year-old creator from New York rose to Twitch stardom and topped the charts with his regular content. However, he has also been the subject of many controversies. Read about a list of five such incidents involving Kai Cenat that caught the eye of the public over his career.

