Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel reveals upcoming changes to banlist - Fusion Destiny, Amano-Iwato, and more to be adjusted

A new banlist was recently revealed for Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, and it will take effect in the digital card game soon. While it’s not an especially huge list of changes, it seems to target Runick decks to a fair extent. Whether it will harm those decks or simply make them less reliable remains to be seen.

What can players expect to change in this banlist, though? Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel recently saw yet another banlist change, but this one also allowed some cards on the list to be used more instead of just taking away cards. If you’re curious about the changes coming to Yu-Gi-Oh!, here’s what you need to know.

A minor banlist update coming soon to Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel has revealed that a banlist change will be implemented on February 28, 2023, and will take effect in the game on March 1, 2023.

Not all cards on the banlist will be taken away from players. In fact, a few creatures are being shifted up from Semi-Limited to Unlimited. In particular, the Thunder Dragonroar card is featured in the Thunder Dragon deck. It will be interesting to see if the meta decks run three of these cards after the update.

Cards shifting to Unlimited

Genex Ally Birdman (2 -> 3)

Thunder Dragonroar (2 -> 3)

Orcust Harp Horror (2 -> 3)

On the Semi-Limited side of things, players might be disappointed to see the Runick decks receiving some nerfs. A trio of spells from that deck are shifting down from Unlimited to Semi-Limited. Presently, there’s a great deal of discussion about whether this makes Runick decks unplayable or if there are solutions to this change.

Players won’t have to wait long to see if it will affect the meta, but in about a week, the deck in question will be changed up. Conversely, Fusion Destiny will shift out of Limited and be moved to Semi-Limited.

Sons of LiberTim @TsunRaichu Kind of amazing how thoroughly Runick Spright has destroyed Master Duel's metagame, even next to pure Spright masterduelmeta.com/tier-list/deck… Kind of amazing how thoroughly Runick Spright has destroyed Master Duel's metagame, even next to pure Spright masterduelmeta.com/tier-list/deck… https://t.co/bei9HZ7gQG

Cards shifting to Semi-Limited

Runick Destruction (3 -> 2)

Runick Freezing Curses (3 -> 2)

Runick Slumber (3 -> 2)

Fusion Destiny (1 -> 2)

Interestingly enough, Amano-Iwato, a card that remains Unlimited in TCG and OCG, is going to be made Limited. This card is used in a few decks, but particularly in Runick and Runick Stun.

While it’s also used in Shinobird, this can be seen as another targeted move to generally weaken the power of Runick decks in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. Interestingly, one of the most powerful cards on this deck, Runick Fountain, remains untouched.

Cards shifted to Limited

Amano-Iwato (3 -> 1)

Fortunately, Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel players don’t have long to wait for these changes to go into effect. They will take place on March 1, 2023, but if it winds up having a negative impact on the game, Konami is likely to make further changes in the near future.

