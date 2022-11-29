5 Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel cards "self-leaked" by Konami: Illegal Knight, The Weather Painter Moonbow, and more

After the latest Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel maintenance, Konami accidentally revealed some information early. This was with regard to the upcoming Selection Pack for Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel - Mysterious Labyrinth.

Fans are excited about this Selection Pack, which is expected to arrive in the game on December 8, 2022. It is set to include new “Predaplant” and “The Weather” cards, and there will also be two new archetypes. Fans can additionally look forward to Labyrinth and Runick cards coming to Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel.

However, these cards aren’t new to the physical game. Dimension Force and the Tactical Masters expansions will have cards being introduced to the digital Yu-Gi-Oh! game. Here are the 5 cards that have already been revealed.

What cards did Konami accidentally reveal for Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel?

1) Lovely Labrynth of the Silver Castle (2900 ATK, 1900 DEF)

The Lovely Labrynth in Yu-Gi-Oh! (image via Konami)

The Lovely Labrynth of the Silver Castle is a pretty powerful (level 8) Dark Monster card for Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. The basic effect is already pretty great because it forbids your opponent from activating monster effects in response to the activation of your Normal Trap Cards. Control/Trap decks are going to love that.

You can target 1 Normal Trap in your GY and set it to your field, but it cannot be activated unless you control a Fiend monster.

If another monster(s) leaves the field by your Normal Trap effect (except during the Damage Step): You can destroy one card in your opponent’s hand at random or their field.

It also has a few other effects that can be used once per turn. Being able to refresh your traps is going to be a very fun effect, but the only catch is you have to keep a Fiend in play. Thankfully, this card is a Fiend. It can also destroy cards if your Normal Trap removes a card from play.

2) Starving Venom Predapower Fusion Dragon (3600 ATK, 2500 DEF)

Starving Venom Predapower Fusion Dragon in Yu-Gi-Oh! (image via Konami)

A level 10 monster, it’s always treated as a Predaplant card, and it has some pretty serious stats. In order to fuse this monster into existence, you need 1DARK Fusion Monster and 1 Fusion Monster. So it’s not especially difficult to get into play either.

Once per turn, when a card or effect is activated, you can trigger a powerful Quick Effect. This will let you Tribute 1 monster on either field with a Predator Counter. If you do, negate that effect. Essentially, you can use one of your opponent’s own cards in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel to counter their activated effects.

If this card is sent to your graveyard via an opponent’s card, you can target a DARK card in your graveyard, and special summon it. You can only do this once per turn, but it’s a great way to get another powerful card into play in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel.

3) Hugin the Runick Wings (0 ATK, 0 DEF)

Hugin the Runick Wings in Yu-Gi-Oh! (image via Konami)

This Runick monster requires you to fuse 2 Runick monsters in order to put it into play. If you Special Summon it from your Extra Deck, you can also discard 1 card. If you do, add a Runick Field Spell from your Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel deck to your collection.

If another card(s) of yours is destroyed by a card effect, you can banish this card instead. If the card on the field is destroyed by battle or card effects, you can return it to your Extra Deck. It’s a great way to keep powerful cards safe.

4) Illegal Knight (2000 ATK, 2000 DEF)

The Illegal Knight in Yu-Gi-Oh! (image via Konami)

Another fascinating card is coming to Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. Illegal Knight is a powerful Level 7 Dark Monster, that you can, in theory, drop on turn 1. During your main phase, if you do not control any monsters, or if you control an “Adventurer Token,” you can Quick Effect Special Summon this card from your hand.

If you have an Adventurer Token, you can also target up to 2 cards an opponent controls at Quick Effect speed. Give the player control of Illegal Knight, and return the targeted cards to that person’s hand.

This can only be done once per turn. It could be an amazing way to remove powerful fusion monsters from the board, but it comes at a cost.

5) The Weather Painter Moonbow (2400 ATK, Link -3)

The Weather Painter Moonbow in Yu-Gi-Oh! (image via Konami)

In order to bring this to life, you need to have 3 “The Weather” monsters to tribute. If you Link Summon this card, you can Special Summon 1 of your banished “The Weather” monsters. You can also Special Summon a copy of The Weather Painter Rainbow from your Extra Deck if this card is destroyed. It creates some pretty intense value.

Whatever “The Weather” Effect Monsters this card points at will gain a useful effect as well. Its Quick Effect allows you to banish this card, then target 1 monster your opponent controls. Then, banish the chosen card until the next turn's Standby Phase. If you absolutely need to clear one powerful monster out of the way to win the game, here’s how to do it.

For Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, there are many great ways to win the game. Runick monsters and The Weather monsters are seeing more representation, but it will be some time before we see if those decks will shake up the meta in any meaningful way.

Poll : 0 votes