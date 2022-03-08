5 best cards to counter meta decks in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel for March 2022

There are a plethora of powerful decks in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, and this, of course, leads to counters. Players need to have certain cards in their deck to have a chance against a wide variety of archetypes that come up.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel features several powerful staples or cards that should be in every deck, so today’s focus is on some of those cards that are perhaps the most useful in the current meta.

There are so many powerful cards in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel features a concept known as staple cards. Staples are cards that can easily be slotted into virtually any deck and ultimately make the deck better. These cards counter a variety of decks and deck archetypes.

These cards can often be difficult to craft since they are mostly Super/Ultra Rare. This means players with a desire to climb the ladder will want to focus on some of these cards. The ones on this list are frequently used to counter some of the best decks in the game right now.

It is important to note that this list is the opinion of the writer in what they think are the most-desired counter-play cards.

5) Necrovalley is not a “staple” but locks down many combos

Necrovalley stops a wide variety of graveyard decks easily (Image via Konami)

While technically, Necrovalley is not a staple for Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, it can be considered a “format staple”. This is because it can stall out or completely stop many of the most powerful decks in the game right now.

Decks like Eldlich, Zoodiac, Sky Strikers, and more are pretty dependent on graveyard gameplay. Necrovalley completely stops cards from moving from the graveyard to another location, so they can’t enter play or be banished.

4) Macro Cosmos is another powerful graveyard hate card

Macro Cosmos banishes cards sent to the graveyard, stopping many combos immediately (Image via Konami)

Since so many decks in the current meta revolve around the graveyard, Macro Cosmos is another useful Continuous Trap card. It lets the player Special Summon Helios - The Primordial Sun from their deck but that’s not the best part.

Macro Cosmos in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel banishes any card sent to the graveyard. If the other player’s deck can’t use banished cards, they’re going to be in for a bad time. It’s an excellent card once a player starts up a discard/graveyard combo.

3) Lightning Storm can destroy monsters or spells/traps of the opponent

Flexibility is important when it comes to staples, which makes Lightning Storm ideal (Image via Konami)

Lightning Storm requires players to have no cards face-up, so it’s perfect for a control deck in the early phases of the game. As long as the player meets that requirement, it can be activated to destroy one of two things.

Either all Attack Position monsters of the other player or all of their Spells and Traps. That’s what makes it so powerful, that it’s flexible. It’s excellent against Eldlich, as well as many of the monster-focused decks, by destroying their field before the final, ultra-powerful monsters hit the field.

2) Ash Blossom & Joyous Spring requires timing but negates many combos

There's a reason nearly ever meta deck in the game runs this card (Image via Konami)

Ash Blossom & Joyous Spring is one of the most powerful Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel cards, period. Players have to use this card at the right time, but it can completely devastate combos like Zoodiac.

This card can be quickly activated from the player’s hand by discarding it. It negates one of three effects: whenever an opponent adds a card to their hand, Special Summon from the deck or sends a card from the deck to the graveyard.

It’s easy to find a deck among the best decks that do this, such as Eldlich and Zoodiac. This makes Ash Blossom & Joyous Spring one of the best cards in the game.

1) Nibiru, the Primal Being infuriates monster combo decks without equal

Nibiru can make many decks concede with perfect timing, since there's no coming back for those players (Image via Konami)

Nibiru, the Primal Being allows a player to Special Summon it if the opponent has Normal/Special Summoned five monsters in a Main Phase. The caster can tribute as many of those monsters (on both sides of the field).

Now the player has a 3000 Attack Power monster, and the opponent lost all of the combo monsters they played. They do gain a Primal Being Token with the Attack Power of all tributed monsters, but one monster is easily dealt with. It also requires expert timing, so it isn’t countered by other, more powerful boss monsters.

There are so many possible powerful cards in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, but these five can stop several of the best decks dead in their tracks, with a little timing and practice.

