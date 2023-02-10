Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel February 14 banlist update makes Change of Heart and more playable again

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel recently saw a major update to its banlist, shaking things up for duelists across the world. Interestingly, word has come out that yet another update is coming to the card game’s banlist. Instead of banning more cards, several cards are being released from the banlist.

One exciting card, Spright Starter, is immediately being shifted to Semi-Limited, while a few other cards will go from being Forbidden to simply being Limited. It's a fairly tremendous change that will be part of the next Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel update. This will likely be included in the upcoming February 14 update, which also celebrates the game’s first anniversary.

A short but potent banlist update will be coming to Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel soon

Several cards in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel that were Forbidden will soon be shifted to Limited (one card per deck). Spright Starter is an interesting card, in that there really isn’t Spright support present in the game right now. However, that’s likely going to change in the next revealed Selection Packs. Once this update arrives, the banlist will shift accordingly.

Sprights are coming to the digital card game, and to balance the power that the deck may have, Spright Starter is going to start off as Semi-Limited. Although this particular card Special Summons a Spright from your deck, you will also lose Life Points equal to its original attack. Additionally, you cannot Special Summon anything else during that turn except Level/Rank/Link 2 monsters. It should be noted that this can only be done once per turn.

In the TCG version of Yu-Gi-Oh!, this card can be included three times in a deck, but it’s Limited in OCG. Interestingly, quite a few other cards are being shifted from Forbidden to Limited, including some fan favorites:

Ancient Fairy Dragon

Blaster, Dragon Ruler of Infernos

Change of Heart

Change of Heart is a classic card that will soon be playable in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. The ability to steal an opponent’s creature for a turn simply cannot be underestimated. Although Ancient Fairy Dragon will also be playable, it has been slightly changed, affecting how it can be played. Here’s what the card does now:

“During your Main Phase: You can Special Summon 1 Level 4 or lower monster from your hand. You cannot conduct your Battle Phase the turn you activate this effect. During your Main Phase: You can destroy as many cards in the Field Zones as possible (min. 1), and if you do, gain 1000 LP, then you can add 1 Field Spell with a different name than the destroyed card(s), from your Deck to your hand. You can only use each effect of "Ancient Fairy Dragon" once per turn.”

Ancient Fairy Dragon’s ability to wipe threatening cards out of play and put a new Field Spell into play is fairly dangerous in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. Blaster, Dragon Ruler of Infernos is another considerably powerful dragon, which you can Special Summon from your hand or the graveyard. However, if you do so, it goes back to your hand at the end of your opponent’s turn.

Nevertheless, it boasts plenty of utility. You can discard it along with another Fire monster to the graveyard and destroy a card in play. Furthermore, it even has moves to make if it’s banished, you can then put a Fire Dragon-Type monster from your deck back into your hand.

These changes are scheduled to officially arrive in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel when the February 14 update hits the game for all duelists.

