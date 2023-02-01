Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel updated banlist for February 2023 - Toadally Awesome, Union Carrier join Forbidden list

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel regularly updates its banlist to reveal which cards are completely breaking the game. Konami keeps track of all the decklists and cards that have overwhelmingly high winrates, and occasionally updates the list of cards that players cannot use. Interestingly, it’s not just a banlist in the regular sense.

There are a few Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel cards that are limited/restricted, which means that players can only have a set number of these cards instead of the usual three. For example, That Grass Looks Greener and There Can Be Only One joined the Semi-Limited list this month, which means that you can only have two copies of these cards in your deck.

These banlists imply that a player can only have a set number of a particular card across the Main Deck, Extra Deck, and Side Deck. Considering that the latest banlist won't go into effect until February 6, 2023, players still have a few days to use some of their favorite Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel cards. This article provides more details about the latest banlist changes.

What cards are on the current banlist for Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel?

When a banlist is updated, some cards get added while a few cards tend to be removed. This depends on how effective certain Yu-Gi-Oh! Decks are across the competitive scene. Essentially, Konami doesn’t want any one deck to feel too difficult to play against.

Keeping that in mind, quite a few changes were made from the previous banlist in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. These are the specific changes made from the previous list:

Changes made from previous banlist

Dinowrestler Pankratops: Unlimited (Was Semi-Limited)

Unlimited (Was Semi-Limited) Memories of Hope: Unlimited (Was Semi-Limited)

Unlimited (Was Semi-Limited) Scapegoat: Unlimited (Was Semi-Limited)

Unlimited (Was Semi-Limited) Danger!? Jackalope?: Unlimited (Was Semi-Limited)

Unlimited (Was Semi-Limited) Double Iris Magician: Unlimited (Was Semi-Limited)

Unlimited (Was Semi-Limited) Cursed Eldland: Unlimited (Was Semi-Limited)

Unlimited (Was Semi-Limited) Salamangreat Gazelle: Unlimited (Was Semi-Limited)

Unlimited (Was Semi-Limited) That Grass Looks Greener: Semi-Limited (Was Unlimited)

Semi-Limited (Was Unlimited) There Can Be Only One: Semi-Limited (Was Unlimited)

Semi-Limited (Was Unlimited) Dimension Shifter: Semi-Limited (Was Unlimited)

Semi-Limited (Was Unlimited) Infernity Launcher: Semi-Limited (Was Limited)

Semi-Limited (Was Limited) Conquistador of the Golden Land: Semi-Limited (Was Limited)

Semi-Limited (Was Limited) Union Carrier: Forbidden (Was Unlimited)

Forbidden (Was Unlimited) Toadally Awesome: Forbidden (Was Limited)

Forbidden Cards

Forbidden Cards cannot be used in any way, in any of your Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duels decks. Basically, these are the strongest cards in the game right now, or at least facilitate some of the most powerful combos that the game offers.

Presently, there’s a fairly healthy banlist for Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, but the cards on this list aren’t gone forever. There could be a time in the future when some of them could return to the game, but for now, none of the cards on this list can be used in any form.

Amazoness Archer

Barrier Statue of the Stormwinds

Blackwing – Gofu the Vague Shadow

Blaster, Dragon Ruler of Infernos

Cannon Soldier

Cannon Soldier MK-2

Cyber Jar

Dandylion

Destiny HERO – Celestial

Djinn Releaser of Rituals

Eclipse Wyvern

Fiber Jar

Fishborg Blaster

Gandora-X the Dragon of Demolition

Glow-Up Bulb

Grinder Golem

Level Eater

Magical Scientist

Majespecter Unicorn – Kirin

Master Peace, the True Dracoslaying King

Mind Master

Performage Plushfire

Performapal Monkeyboard

Phoenixian Cluster Amaryllis

Redox, Dragon Ruler of Boulders

Substitoad

Tidal, Dragon Ruler of Waterfalls

The Tyrant Neptune

Toon Cannon Soldier

Wind-Up Hunter

Yata-Garasu

Zoodiac Ratpier

Elder Entity Norden

Red-Eyes Dark Dragoon

Crystron Halqifibrax

Guardragon Agarpain

Guardragon Elpy

Knightmare Goblin

Knightmare Mermaid

Linkross

Summon Sorceress

Topologic Gumblar Dragon

Union Carrier

Ancient Fairy Dragon

Ib the World Chalice Justiciar

Tempest Magician

Lavalval Chain

M-X-Saber Invoker

Number 16: Shock Master

Number 75: Bamboozling Gossip Shadow

Number 95: Galaxy-Eyes Dark Matter Dragon

Number S0: Utopic ZEXAL

Outer Entity Azathot

Tellarknight Ptolemaeus

Toadally Awesome

True King of All Calamities

Zoodiac Broadbull

Butterfly Dagger – Elma

Card of Safe Return

Change of Heart

Cold Wave

Confiscation

Delinquent Duo

Dimension Fusion

Divine Sword – Phoenix Blade

Giant Trunade

Graceful Charity

Heavy Storm

Last Will

Mass Driver

Metamorphosis

Mirage of Nightmare

Mystic Mine

Painful Choice

Pot of Greed

Premature Burial

Set Rotation

Snatch Steal

Soul Charge

The Forceful Sentry

Zoodiac Barrage

Imperial Order

Last Turn

Life Equaliser

Magical Explosion

Return from the Different Dimension

Royal Oppression

Self-Destruct Button

Sixth Sense

Time Seal

Trap Dustshoot

Ultimate Offering

Vanity’s Emptiness

Limited (Only one per deck)

Limited cards in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel are those that can only be featured once in a deck. Although this restriction is used for incredibly powerful cards, they aren’t completely game-breaking. Using any one of these doesn't mean that you'll win every duel, but they're still fairly strong options.

These cards can only be used once across your Main, Extra, and Side Decks in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. Some of these are fairly obvious entries, such as the Arms or Legs of Exodia, The Forbidden One. If you could run three of each, it would be overwhelmingly easy to win every duel as soon as you begin.

Other cards, like Divine Arsenal AA-ZEUS - Sky Thunder, can easily change the course of a game. Essentially, it's such a powerful card that having more than one would make the majority of your duels frustratingly easy or too boring.

Left Arm of the Forbidden One

Left Leg of the Forbidden One

Right Arm of the Forbidden One

Right Leg of the Forbidden One

Armageddon Knight

Astrograph Sorcerer

Block Dragon

Cyber-Stein

Chronograph Sorcerer

Exodia the Forbidden One

Girsu, the Orcust Mekk-Knight

Luster Pendulum, the Dracoslayer

Morphing Jar

Speedroid Terrortop

Tempest, Dragon Ruler of Storms

Thunder Dragonhawk

Water Enchantress of the Temple

Cyber Angel Benten

Blaze Fenix, the Burning Bombardment Bird

Supreme King Dragon Starving Venom

Thunder Dragon Colossus

Heavymetalfoes Electrumite

Saryuja Skull Dread

Prank-Kids Meow-Meow-Mu

Predaplant Verte Anaconda

PSY-Framelord Omega

T.G. Hyper Librarian

Divine Arsenal AA-ZEUS – Sky Thunder

Zoodiac Drident

Brilliant Fusion

Card Destruction

Crossout Designator

Dragonic Diagram

Foolish Burial

Fusion Destiny

Gateway of the Six

Gold Sarcophagus

Harpie’s Feather Duster

Instant Fusion

Monster Reborn

Nadir Servant

One Day of Peace

One for One

Pot of Prosperity

Reinforcement of the Army

Sky Striker Mecha – Hornet Drones

Spellbook of Judgement

Terraforming

Trickstar Reincarnation

Metaverse

Semi-Limited (Only two per deck)

For similar reasons, there's also a Semi-Limited restriction in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. While these cards aren't quite as powerful as the Limited cards, they're pretty close. The general idea here is to keep the game fair and enjoyable without banning every single card that's strong.

This banlist allows the Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel developers to cycle cards in and out as needed. Several Semi-Limited cards were shifted to Unlimited in this update, such as Dinowrestler Pankratops and Memories of the Past. At the same time, a few Limited cards were shifted to Semi-Limited, such as Conquistador of the Golden Land.

Adamancipator Analyser

Altergeist Multifaker

Aluber the Jester of Despia

Destiny HERO – Malicious

Dimension Shifter

Genex Ally Birdman

Lyrilusc – Cobalt Sparrow

Orcust Harp Horror

Predaplant Ophrys Scorpio

PSY-Framegear Gamma

SPYRAL Quik-Fix

Souleating Oviraptor

Swordsoul Strategist Longyuan

Thunder Dragonroar

Tri-Brigade Fraktall

Galatea, the Orcust Automaton

Sky Striker Ace – Kagari

Supreme King Dragon Darkwurm

Trishula, Dragon of the Ice Barrier

Branded Opening

Called by the Grave

Card of Demise

Divine Wind of Mist Valley

Emergency Teleport

Fire Formation – Tenki

Floowandereeze and the Magnificent Map

Infernity Launcher

Mask Change II

Pot of Duality

Raigeki

Rite of Aramesir

Sekka’s Light

Sky Striker Mobilise – Engage!

Spell Book of Judgement

Super Polymerisation

That Grass Looks Greener

Trickstar Light Stage

Anti-Spell Fragrance

Conquistador of the Golden Land

D.D. Dynamite

Gozen Match

Red Reboot

Rivalry of Warlords

Skill Drain

Although this updated banlist will officially go into effect on February 3, 2023, it's presently unclear when the next major update will be out. As time goes on in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, decks that become too powerful ultimately see changes such as this to keep the game as fair and fun as possible.

