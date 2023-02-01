Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel updated banlist for February 2023 - Toadally Awesome, Union Carrier join Forbidden list

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel regularly updates its banlist to reveal which cards are completely breaking the game. Konami keeps track of all the decklists and cards that have overwhelmingly high winrates, and occasionally updates the list of cards that players cannot use. Interestingly, it’s not just a banlist in the regular sense.
There are a few Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel cards that are limited/restricted, which means that players can only have a set number of these cards instead of the usual three. For example, That Grass Looks Greener and There Can Be Only One joined the Semi-Limited list this month, which means that you can only have two copies of these cards in your deck.
These banlists imply that a player can only have a set number of a particular card across the Main Deck, Extra Deck, and Side Deck. Considering that the latest banlist won't go into effect until February 6, 2023, players still have a few days to use some of their favorite Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel cards. This article provides more details about the latest banlist changes.
What cards are on the current banlist for Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel?
When a banlist is updated, some cards get added while a few cards tend to be removed. This depends on how effective certain Yu-Gi-Oh! Decks are across the competitive scene. Essentially, Konami doesn’t want any one deck to feel too difficult to play against.
Keeping that in mind, quite a few changes were made from the previous banlist in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. These are the specific changes made from the previous list:
Changes made from previous banlist
- Dinowrestler Pankratops: Unlimited (Was Semi-Limited)
- Memories of Hope: Unlimited (Was Semi-Limited)
- Scapegoat: Unlimited (Was Semi-Limited)
- Danger!? Jackalope?: Unlimited (Was Semi-Limited)
- Double Iris Magician: Unlimited (Was Semi-Limited)
- Cursed Eldland: Unlimited (Was Semi-Limited)
- Salamangreat Gazelle: Unlimited (Was Semi-Limited)
- That Grass Looks Greener: Semi-Limited (Was Unlimited)
- There Can Be Only One: Semi-Limited (Was Unlimited)
- Dimension Shifter: Semi-Limited (Was Unlimited)
- Infernity Launcher: Semi-Limited (Was Limited)
- Conquistador of the Golden Land: Semi-Limited (Was Limited)
- Union Carrier: Forbidden (Was Unlimited)
- Toadally Awesome: Forbidden (Was Limited)
Forbidden Cards
Forbidden Cards cannot be used in any way, in any of your Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duels decks. Basically, these are the strongest cards in the game right now, or at least facilitate some of the most powerful combos that the game offers.
Presently, there’s a fairly healthy banlist for Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, but the cards on this list aren’t gone forever. There could be a time in the future when some of them could return to the game, but for now, none of the cards on this list can be used in any form.
- Amazoness Archer
- Barrier Statue of the Stormwinds
- Blackwing – Gofu the Vague Shadow
- Blaster, Dragon Ruler of Infernos
- Cannon Soldier
- Cannon Soldier MK-2
- Cyber Jar
- Dandylion
- Destiny HERO – Celestial
- Djinn Releaser of Rituals
- Eclipse Wyvern
- Fiber Jar
- Fishborg Blaster
- Gandora-X the Dragon of Demolition
- Glow-Up Bulb
- Grinder Golem
- Level Eater
- Magical Scientist
- Majespecter Unicorn – Kirin
- Master Peace, the True Dracoslaying King
- Mind Master
- Performage Plushfire
- Performapal Monkeyboard
- Phoenixian Cluster Amaryllis
- Redox, Dragon Ruler of Boulders
- Substitoad
- Tidal, Dragon Ruler of Waterfalls
- The Tyrant Neptune
- Toon Cannon Soldier
- Wind-Up Hunter
- Yata-Garasu
- Zoodiac Ratpier
- Elder Entity Norden
- Red-Eyes Dark Dragoon
- Crystron Halqifibrax
- Guardragon Agarpain
- Guardragon Elpy
- Knightmare Goblin
- Knightmare Mermaid
- Linkross
- Summon Sorceress
- Topologic Gumblar Dragon
- Union Carrier
- Ancient Fairy Dragon
- Ib the World Chalice Justiciar
- Tempest Magician
- Lavalval Chain
- M-X-Saber Invoker
- Number 16: Shock Master
- Number 75: Bamboozling Gossip Shadow
- Number 95: Galaxy-Eyes Dark Matter Dragon
- Number S0: Utopic ZEXAL
- Outer Entity Azathot
- Tellarknight Ptolemaeus
- Toadally Awesome
- True King of All Calamities
- Zoodiac Broadbull
- Butterfly Dagger – Elma
- Card of Safe Return
- Change of Heart
- Cold Wave
- Confiscation
- Delinquent Duo
- Dimension Fusion
- Divine Sword – Phoenix Blade
- Giant Trunade
- Graceful Charity
- Heavy Storm
- Last Will
- Mass Driver
- Metamorphosis
- Mirage of Nightmare
- Mystic Mine
- Painful Choice
- Pot of Greed
- Premature Burial
- Set Rotation
- Snatch Steal
- Soul Charge
- The Forceful Sentry
- Zoodiac Barrage
- Imperial Order
- Last Turn
- Life Equaliser
- Magical Explosion
- Return from the Different Dimension
- Royal Oppression
- Self-Destruct Button
- Sixth Sense
- Time Seal
- Trap Dustshoot
- Ultimate Offering
- Vanity’s Emptiness
Limited (Only one per deck)
Limited cards in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel are those that can only be featured once in a deck. Although this restriction is used for incredibly powerful cards, they aren’t completely game-breaking. Using any one of these doesn't mean that you'll win every duel, but they're still fairly strong options.
These cards can only be used once across your Main, Extra, and Side Decks in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. Some of these are fairly obvious entries, such as the Arms or Legs of Exodia, The Forbidden One. If you could run three of each, it would be overwhelmingly easy to win every duel as soon as you begin.
Other cards, like Divine Arsenal AA-ZEUS - Sky Thunder, can easily change the course of a game. Essentially, it's such a powerful card that having more than one would make the majority of your duels frustratingly easy or too boring.
- Left Arm of the Forbidden One
- Left Leg of the Forbidden One
- Right Arm of the Forbidden One
- Right Leg of the Forbidden One
- Armageddon Knight
- Astrograph Sorcerer
- Block Dragon
- Cyber-Stein
- Chronograph Sorcerer
- Exodia the Forbidden One
- Girsu, the Orcust Mekk-Knight
- Luster Pendulum, the Dracoslayer
- Morphing Jar
- Speedroid Terrortop
- Tempest, Dragon Ruler of Storms
- Thunder Dragonhawk
- Water Enchantress of the Temple
- Cyber Angel Benten
- Blaze Fenix, the Burning Bombardment Bird
- Supreme King Dragon Starving Venom
- Thunder Dragon Colossus
- Heavymetalfoes Electrumite
- Saryuja Skull Dread
- Prank-Kids Meow-Meow-Mu
- Predaplant Verte Anaconda
- PSY-Framelord Omega
- T.G. Hyper Librarian
- Divine Arsenal AA-ZEUS – Sky Thunder
- Zoodiac Drident
- Brilliant Fusion
- Card Destruction
- Crossout Designator
- Dragonic Diagram
- Foolish Burial
- Fusion Destiny
- Gateway of the Six
- Gold Sarcophagus
- Harpie’s Feather Duster
- Instant Fusion
- Monster Reborn
- Nadir Servant
- One Day of Peace
- One for One
- Pot of Prosperity
- Reinforcement of the Army
- Sky Striker Mecha – Hornet Drones
- Spellbook of Judgement
- Terraforming
- Trickstar Reincarnation
- Metaverse
Semi-Limited (Only two per deck)
For similar reasons, there's also a Semi-Limited restriction in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. While these cards aren't quite as powerful as the Limited cards, they're pretty close. The general idea here is to keep the game fair and enjoyable without banning every single card that's strong.
This banlist allows the Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel developers to cycle cards in and out as needed. Several Semi-Limited cards were shifted to Unlimited in this update, such as Dinowrestler Pankratops and Memories of the Past. At the same time, a few Limited cards were shifted to Semi-Limited, such as Conquistador of the Golden Land.
- Adamancipator Analyser
- Altergeist Multifaker
- Aluber the Jester of Despia
- Destiny HERO – Malicious
- Dimension Shifter
- Genex Ally Birdman
- Lyrilusc – Cobalt Sparrow
- Orcust Harp Horror
- Predaplant Ophrys Scorpio
- PSY-Framegear Gamma
- SPYRAL Quik-Fix
- Souleating Oviraptor
- Swordsoul Strategist Longyuan
- Thunder Dragonroar
- Tri-Brigade Fraktall
- Galatea, the Orcust Automaton
- Sky Striker Ace – Kagari
- Supreme King Dragon Darkwurm
- Trishula, Dragon of the Ice Barrier
- Branded Opening
- Called by the Grave
- Card of Demise
- Divine Wind of Mist Valley
- Emergency Teleport
- Fire Formation – Tenki
- Floowandereeze and the Magnificent Map
- Infernity Launcher
- Mask Change II
- Pot of Duality
- Raigeki
- Rite of Aramesir
- Sekka’s Light
- Sky Striker Mobilise – Engage!
- Spell Book of Judgement
- Super Polymerisation
- That Grass Looks Greener
- Trickstar Light Stage
- Anti-Spell Fragrance
- Conquistador of the Golden Land
- D.D. Dynamite
- Gozen Match
- Red Reboot
- Rivalry of Warlords
- Skill Drain
Although this updated banlist will officially go into effect on February 3, 2023, it's presently unclear when the next major update will be out. As time goes on in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, decks that become too powerful ultimately see changes such as this to keep the game as fair and fun as possible.